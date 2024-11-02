How I’d use £10 a day to build a lifetime of passive income

Zaven Boyrazian explains his three-step plan to help generate a passive income in 2024 by putting aside just £10 a day, or £300 each month.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s not always easy to put money into building a passive income. Fortunately, even with a modest amount, like £10 a day, I can begin earning extra money. And best of all, I wouldn’t have to work for it.

That understandably sounds too good to be true. Yet, it’s precisely how dividend stocks help prudent investors earn a second salary. Let’s explore how in three simple steps.

1. Save regularly

Saving £10 a day equates to having a spare £280-£310 at the end of the month, depending on the time of year. And by putting the money initially in a high-interest-bearing account, some extra money can be earned while deciding on which dividend shares to buy.

Sometimes, that means sacrificing some everyday luxuries. But in the long run, they pale in comparison to a thriving dividend portfolio that can offer far greater rewards.

2. Choose wisely

Not all stocks pay dividends. Typically, it’s the larger enterprises that give payouts to shareholders to compensate for the lower level of growth potential. And that usually comes with the added benefit of stable earnings to fund dividends as well as a less volatile share price.

The London Stock Exchange is filled with income-paying investment opportunities. And looking at the FTSE 100, the average yield’s around 4%. In other words, for each £100 invested, that’s £4 of passive income earned each year.

Considering that it’s currently on par with savings accounts, it begs the question of why investors should take on the extra risk of the stock market. The answer is, if picked wisely, dividend stocks raise shareholder payouts over time. So a 4% yield today could grow significantly in the long run, while savings accounts will almost always remain in line with interest rates set by the Bank of England.

Of course, the keyword here is ‘wisely’. Just because a business pays dividends doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Remember, dividends are a means of returning excess earnings back to shareholders. And if there are no excess earnings, a company will eventually be unable to maintain its payout, let alone expand it.

3. Buy and hold for the long run

Since I’m targeting a passive income for life, I’m looking for a dividend stock to buy today and hold for years, or even decades, during which it will hopefully continue to hike payouts. Looking at my own income portfolio, one business that seems to fit that bill is Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE).

The self-storage enterprise has already had close to 15 years of dividend hikes under its belt, thanks to its rise to dominance within the UK industry. However, with the lion’s portion of the UK market share already in its pocket, management’s now started expanding internationally into Europe to replicate its success abroad.

If successful, the dividend hikes seen to date could be just the tip of the iceberg. After all, Europe’s a much larger market. However, success is never guaranteed. Since the self-storage industry in places like Germany’s far less developed, Safestore will likely have plenty of challenges to overcome along the way.

Nevertheless, given its track record, I’m willing to give it the benefit of the doubt for my passive income stream.