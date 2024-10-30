Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The BP share price fell almost 5% yesterday and another 2% today. Time for me to buy?

The BP share price fell almost 5% yesterday and another 2% today. Time for me to buy?

The BP share price fell again yesterday, and with oil dropping towards $70 a barrel Harvey Jones doesn’t expect an instant recovery. Here’s what needs to happen first.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP) share price has had a bumpy ride, plunging 28.51% over the last 12 months. It fell 4.97% yesterday (29 October) and another 2.01% this morning, and the reason is pretty clear.

Brent crude peaked at just over $90 a barrel in early April, but today it’s bumping around the $70 mark. That’s a drop of more than 20%, driving BP’s third-quarter profits to a four-year low. Falling margins in its refinery business didn’t help.

Despite beating forecasts, Q3 profits of $2.27bn were well down on Q2’s $2.76bn and last year’s $3.29bn. Falling demand from China, a weak global economy, and suggestions that Saudi Arabia may increase output to maintain market share are to blame. BP shares fell another 4.97% as a result.

Can this FTSE 100 struggler strike back in November?

I thought the FTSE 100 oil and gas giant looked an unmissable bargain when I bought its shares on 18 September. Today, they’re even cheaper with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio down to just 5.62, while the yield looks even juicier at 5.92%.

The board continues to reward investors by green lighting yet another $1.75bn quarterly share buyback in Q3. It’s committed to return $3.5bn in the second half of the financial year. If it sticks to that, the full-year buyback will match last year’s $7bn.

Yet as profits fall, BP’s bumper buyback is at risk, with CEO Murray Auchincloss now saying he will review it for 2025. Investors didn’t like that.

Share buybacks are a way of adding shareholder value in good years. However, this isn’t a good year. Not for BP, not anymore. Throwing money at shareholders while profits slump looks a little bit needy, in my view. As if the board is trying to buy favour. Or maybe apologise for share price underperformance relative to sector peers.

Also, it’s a questionable strategy, given that BP’s net debt remains relatively high at $24.3bn. Personally, I’d rather see the board use some of its surplus cash to pay that down. Or maybe I’m just not that big a fan of buybacks.

This is a company in transition

BP is under another cloud. What’s it going to do about the energy transition? It’s been rowing back on renewable commitments, but hasn’t got the nerve to go for broke on fossil fuels either. At some point, something has to give. 

If new green tech does crack net zero, BP could suddenly look like a relic. That’s probably not the way to bet, but it’s still a danger.

We may have a clearer view when the board updates investors on its financial strategy in February. I still think BP looks an unmissable buy at today’s dirt-cheap valuation, and I’ll buy more shares when I have the cash.

Energy prices tend to be cyclical and the oil price may well recover at some point. But for BP shares to really take off, the board needs to tackle its problems head on. As investor discontent grows, that day is getting closer. And that’s when I expect the BP share price to kick on.

In the meantime, I’ll take advantage of these dips and keep reinvesting my dividends. That way I’ll hold more shares when BP finally starts motoring again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 7.5 and a 6.8% yield, are HSBC shares a steal?

| Ben McPoland

After rising 89% since September 2021, HSBC shares are currently just off a six-year high. But do they still offer…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing For Beginners

2 ways I’m imitating Warren Buffett when preparing for a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some quotes from Warren Buffett when dealing with volatile markets and explains how he's putting them into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this 8.2%-yielding income share a bargain or a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK income share sells for pennies and has a yield of over 8%. Our writer sees merit in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This UK share yields almost 9% — and keeps raising its dividend!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights some of the strengths and weaknesses he sees in the investment case for a blue-chip UK share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Q3 results give the Standard Chartered share price a boost, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Standard Chartered share price has had a terrific 12 months, and it's passed under my radar. It might be…

Read more »

Happy woman with excess weight smiling and dancing alone in sports clothes
Investing Articles

Next has done it again and the share price looks set to continue its climb

| Kevin Godbold

I'd forget ASOS and boohoo. Next has been quietly succeeding and the share price has been rising as its growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy GSK shares at £14 after the Q3 trading update?

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks GSK shares appear very cheap after the Q3 results, making him wonder if now's the time for…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

AMD stock slides as Q3 results miss analyst expectations. Should I sell?

| Mark David Hartley

A highly-anticipated Q3 earnings call has left shareholders disappointed as AMD stock dipped in after-hours trading. Our writer considers his…

Read more »