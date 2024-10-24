Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the BP share price and dividend forecast for the next few years

Here’s the BP share price and dividend forecast for the next few years

The BP share price has been falling over the past year, as oil fears grow. But are investors missing out on something good here?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has sure been erratic in the past few years. But for me, it’s the dividend that matters.

After all, it’s hard to think of many cash cows with better track records of filling their shareholders’ pockets each year.

The current weak share price means we could be looking at a forward dividend yield as high as 5.8% this year. And if BP can keep that going in the years ahead, it could compound up to a pretty penny.

Forecasts

What does the future for BP dividends look like?

Checking a number of sources, I see some variation. And it’s compounded by the fact that BP pays dividends in US cents rather than pennies, so there’s a currency exchange factor there.

If the pound should strengthen in the coming decade, those cents will buy fewer pennies. It works the other way round too, and a weaker pound would mean bigger sterling dividends. But it’s an extra layer of risk.

The consensus right now is around 23-24p per share for this year. And that means a yield of 5.7% to 5.9%. By 2026, the analysts have the dividend edging up to 27p per share, pushing the yield to 6.7%.

Share price

What about share price forecasts? There’s an average target of 514p right now, though the range stretches from 430p to 654p. With the price at 408p as I write, that looks like a fairly strong buy consensus.

I always treat broker price targets with caution, though. They so often look like little more than fingers in the air and guesswork.

But I think they can be worth considering, if only to get a feel for the market sentiment behind a stock.

Company outlook

BP’s first half this year was highlighted by “strong operating cash flow and lower net debt“. Cash flow reached $8.1bn, while debt was reduced to $22.6bn.

On the shareholder reward front, strength continues. As well as lifting the dividend by 11%, BP spoke of a $3.5bn share buyback in the second half. That follows from $3.5bn in the first half.

Looking forward, the firm set one of its priorities as re-focusing its bioenergy business. And that surely signals the main uncertainy for the long-term future.

The BP dividend outlook seems strong for now. But a transition to more to renewable energy sources piles uncertainty onto that.

Transition

With BP, I think I’m seeing an unusual combination. I’ll often rate a stock as looking good for a long-term buy, but with short-term risk. And that’s fine, as I’m in it for the long term.

But here, I fear I see the opposite. I think the prospects for the next few years look really good. But the further forward I look, the less confident I am.

For that reason, even though I think I might be passing up a bargain buy, I’ll give BP shares a miss. Oh, and because I don’t want anti-oil protestors to cover me in soup.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia shares! I’m considering buying this FTSE 250 tech star instead

| Royston Wild

Nvidia's high valuation continues to deflect me from buying its shares. I think this FTSE 250 technology play could be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

A tale of 3 FTSE income stocks: one I love, one I want, and one I won’t touch

| Harvey Jones

These are the best of times for investors who like buying FTSE 100 income stocks, as there are some brilliant…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

If Mike Ashley becomes boohoo CEO, could the share price rocket higher?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering if the boohoo share price might be ready for a massive recovery, and whether he should…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down almost 50%, but this FTSE 250 firm just released a positive update. Time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The value is building for this FTSE 250 stock and I can't ignore it any longer following today's positive trading…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a strong 9 months, can RELX continue to crush the FTSE 100 till 2030?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks it's finally time for him to buy this FTSE 100 tech stock, especially after today's upbeat trading…

Read more »

Charticle

Up 65% in one year! Here’s my NatWest share price forecast now

| Christopher Ruane

Despite a very strong performance over the past year, our writer thinks the NatWest share price could go further. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rocketing over 30% in October, what’s going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Paul Summers

It's not often you get a FTSE 250 stock rising so much in just a few weeks. Paul Summers takes…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The Unilever share price rises on good results, but is the stock a decent investment now?

| Kevin Godbold

With underlying sales up 4.5% in another positive quarter, does the Unilever share price offer value for a long-term hold?

Read more »