Here's how I'd try to turn £11,000 of savings into £1,215 a month of passive income using Legal & General shares!

Legal & General shares could generate big passive income payments for me in the years ahead as they have one of the highest yields in any FTSE index.

Simon Watkins
Simon Watkins
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2023, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares paid a dividend of 20.34p, yielding 9% on the current £2.24 price.

At its June Capital Markets Event, it announced a 5% increase in the dividend for 2024. It added that it will increase the payout by 2% a year afterwards.

To compensate shareholders for the lower future dividend rises, it will undertake a £200m share buyback this year. And it intends to buy back the same amount each year to 2027. Buybacks tend to support share price gains.

Based on these pledges, the FTSE 100 financial services firm will pay dividends of 21.36p this year, 21.78p in 2025, and 22.22p in 2026.

These would respectively yield 9.5%, 9.7%, and 9.9% on the present share price.

By comparison, the current average yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.5% and of the FTSE 250 only 3.3%.

Ultimately, a firm’s dividend (and share price) are driven by its earnings growth over time. A primary risk here for Legal & General is cut-throat competition in its sector might squeeze its margins.

However, as it stands, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase by a whopping 28% each year to end-2026.

How much passive income could I make?

£11,000 (the average UK savings) invested in Legal & General stock now would make £990 in ‘passive’ income this year. This is money made with little effort, such as dividends paid by shares.

Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £9,900 and over 30 years to £29,700.

Crucially though, the returns could be much more than this using ‘dividend compounding’. This involves using the dividends received to buy more of the stock that paid them. It is a similar idea to leaving interest to accumulate in a bank savings account.

Doing this on the same 9% average yield would produce £15,965 in dividends after 10 years, not £9,900. And over 30 years on the same basis the returns would have grown to £151,036 instead of £29,700.

Adding the initial £11,000 investment and the Legal & General holding would be making £14,583 a year in dividends by then, or £1,215 each month!

What if I had £0 savings in the bank?

All would not be lost if I had nothing saved in my bank account – far from it.

Given the price of a beer or a fancy coffee nowadays, simply foregoing one and using the money to invest could be the start of something big.

Specifically, £5 a day (£150 a month) invested in 9%-yielding Legal & General shares would generate £11,245 of dividend payments after 10 years. Add in the £18,000 in deposits from one beer or coffee a day not drunk and the holding would be worth £29,245 at that point.

After 30 years of doing the same on the same 9% average yield, the shareholding would be worth £276,671!

By that time, it would be paying me £24,900 a year in passive income, or £2,075 every month.

Will I buy it?

I already own the stock, based on its stellar earnings growth prospects that should push the share price and dividend higher.

As nothing has changed here for me, I will be buying more shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

