Bargain of the year? HSBC shares have rocketed 57% but still yield 7% with a P/E of just 7.7!

Harvey Jones has been thinking about buying HSBC shares for ages and is wondering how news that the bank is going to break in two will affect its prospects.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

I’ve had an eye on HSBC (LSE: HSBA) shares all year, wondering if I should add the FTSE 100 bank to my portfolio.

The HSBC share price is up a modest 10.65% over the past 12 months. However, over three years it’s up a thumping 56.74%.

Yet despite that, the Asia-focused bank has a lowly price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 7.69. That’s roughly half the FTSE 100 average of 15.4 times. 

Can this FTSE 100 bank keep climbing?

Although it’s not such an outlier when I compare it to other FTSE 100 banks. Lloyds Banking Group has a P/E of 8.16 times while NatWest Group has a P/E of 7.29 times. That’s despite strong share price growth over the last year. It’s a sector thing.

Where HSBC really scores is the dividend income. The shares currently have a trailing yield of 7.16%. That compares to 4.48% for Lloyds and 4.77% for NatWest. The forecast yield is a staggering 9.1%.

HSBC’s board has also been lavishing investors with share buybacks. They totalled £7bn across the 2023 financial year, and the money keeps coming. Departing CEO Noel Quinn handed shareholders $36bn in dividends and $18bn in buybacks in a little over four years.

I’d love to have shared in that, but rising tensions between China and the West have held me back. I felt that at some point, HSBC would have to choose between the two. And now it has.

Trying to keep both sides of the East/West divide happy was in danger of tearing the banking apart and new CEO Georges Elhedery has done just that. On Tuesday, we learned that he’s splitting the group into Eastern and Western markets.

Away from Western eyes

That’s hardly surprising. Last year, The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong accused the bank of “doing the dirty work of the Chinese Communist Party”, by freezing the accounts of pro-democracy activists. HSBC defended itself by saying that it has to obey local laws, wherever it operates.

In 2023, HSBC made profits of $8.3bn in the UK. These were overshadowed by the $16bn-plus it made from China and Hong Kong. The board has made its choice and basically, it’s just not that into us.

China is where the action lies and but although this is a massive market, it’s not a surefire winner, as we’ve seen lately. Yet Elhedery is also creating a new wealth division with designs on the Middle East, giving it a huge opportunity in the high net worth market. This could be an exciting new opportunity for the bank and shareholders.

HSBC shares look great value given the outsize long-term opportunity, tidier set up and reduced political risk. I think it’s time to stop over-thinking this and add HSBC to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

