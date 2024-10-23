Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett has $165bn invested in these 3 stocks!

Warren Buffett has $165bn invested in these 3 stocks!

Here are Warren Buffett’s three largest holdings, but are these good investments right now? Or should investors look elsewhere for winning stocks?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett currently has 41 stocks in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Yet, of the total $283bn invested, $165bn of this is currently allocated to just three companies: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Express, and Bank of America Corp.

Since he first invested in each, the returns have been quite extraordinary, with Apple leading the pack by a significant margin.

CompanyIndustryShares OwnedValueAverage Return
AppleTechnology400 Million$91.8bn+479.2%
American ExpressFinancial Services152 Million$41.2bn+388.7%
Bank of America CorpBanking785 Million$31.5bn+55.2%

Given that Buffett has a reputation for investing only in top-notch companies, it begs the question of whether investors should follow in his footsteps. After all, he’s generated some staggering returns of almost 20% a year since the 1960s – double what the S&P 500 has delivered over the same time period.

Quality isn’t always a good investment

In the near term, the stock market’s driven by investor sentiment and momentum. However, over longer periods, the performance of a stock is ultimately tied to that of the underlying business. If revenue, earnings, and cash flow consistently trend upwards, shares will naturally follow.

Therefore, investing in high-quality businesses is crucial, as Buffett’s clearly demonstrated. But even the best businesses in the world can be a terrible investment if the wrong price is paid. And the same is true for Buffett’s largest holdings. Let’s zoom into his biggest position right now, Apple.

The technology giant needs no introduction. Today, there are an estimated 1.4bn active iPhone users around the world, many of whom also rely on other services, from technical support to payment processing and video streaming.

With a cult-like following from its customer base, management’s been able to exercise some extraordinary pricing power even in a highly competitive market like smartphones. And the nurturing of its competitive edge is how the business has grown to become one of the largest in the world, with a market capitalisation of $3.5bn.

Investigating the valuation

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, Apple shares currently trade at an earnings multiple of 35. That’s ahead of the S&P 500’s current P/E ratio of 30, which is pretty elevated compared to the historical average of 18. In other words, this business is currently trading at a premium driven by future performance expectations.

Given the firm’s quality and popularity, that’s not surprising. But are current investor expectations justified? In September, Apple launched the latest iPhone 16 – the first of its smartphone models to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Despite a lot of hype, early sales have seemingly been quite weak. At least in comparison to previous launches.

While inflation‘s cooled, the elevated prices of goods across the board are still taking a toll. In many cases, salaries haven’t been adjusted to the higher cost of living, meaning there’s little wiggle room for discretionary spending even with the Christmas period coming up.

Some analysts are expecting the future launch of the iPhone 17 to trigger a new upgrade cycle among consumers. And if that’s the case, Apple’s current valuation makes some sense. Yet, that’s still a number of years away and not guaranteed to happen. So it’s up to investors to decide if they’re comfortable taking that risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecasts for the Diageo share price after crashing almost 30%

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting impatient while he waits for the Diageo share price to recover from its recent troubles. But…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Does this news mean a fresh start for the Barratt Redrow share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Barratt Redrow share price has fallen since the two companies merged in August. But might this latest update change…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying FTSE 250 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes, I think the time might just be right to spread my interests and look at the wide range of…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

HSBC is splitting its business. What does this mean for the major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 shuddered yesterday as HSBC announced it will be splitting its business between the East and West from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Would I do better taking a million pounds now or 1p that doubles every day for a month?

| Harvey Jones

Any investor worth their salt would surely prefer to have a million pounds than a single penny. Unless they happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 ETFs to try and beat the FTSE 100 AND the S&P 500!

| Royston Wild

Let's forget the FTSE 100 for a few moments. Here, I'll explain why these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could provide better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How will today’s results affect the 2024-2026 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

The Black Horse Bank released its third-quarter results today. Our writer considers the implications for the stock's three-year dividend forecast.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to earn £9,913 a year in dividend income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's possible to generate an outsized income from a fairly modest investment in a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »