Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

Following a change of strategy after demotion from the FTSE 100 in 2019, this firm bounced back into the top tier and now looks set for strong growth.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: M&S Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

FTSE 100 retailer Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) has risen 79% from its 30 October 12-month traded low of £2.12.

FTSE 100 retailer Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) has risen 79% from its 30 October 12-month traded low of £2.12.

However, just because a share has gained a lot does not mean there is no value left in it.

How much value is left in this stock?

My starting point to see if this is true here is to assess its key stock valuations with those of its competitors.  

On the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) Marks and Spencer currently trades at 18.1 against a peer group average of 33. So it looks very cheap on this basis.

The same is true of its price-to-book ratio of 2.8 compared to its rivals’ average of 5.2. And it is also the case with its price-to-sales ratio at 0.6 against its 1.5 peer group’s average. 

To translate this into cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

This shows the stock to be 27% undervalued at its present price of £3.80, despite its recent price rise. So a fair value for the shares would be £5.21.

What are its growth prospects?

The firm is two years into its ‘Reshape for Growth’ five-year strategy broadly aimed at refocusing on quality, innovation and value for money.

The plan was announced at its Capital Markets Day in 2022, three years after its 2019 demotion from the FTSE 100. In September 2023 it was promoted back to the top tier.

Its fiscal year 2023/24 results showed volume and value share in its Clothing & Home business grew ahead of the market. Both have delivered sales growth in 12 consecutive quarters. Overall, this operation saw sales rise 5.3% year on year, generating an adjusted operating profit of £402.8m.

Its other big business – Food – saw sales jump 13% to make an adjusted operating profit of £395.3m. Over 1,000 products in the business were upgraded over the year, with 1,300 new lines launched.

Overall, the firm’s profit before tax and adjusting items leapt 58% on the year – to £716.4m.

A risk to the continued success of its strategy is a resurgence in the cost-of-living which may crimp customer spending.

However, as it stands, analysts forecast that Marks and Spencer’s earnings will grow 7.7% each year to the end of its fiscal year 2026/2027.

And ultimately it is earnings growth that powers rises in a company’s share price and dividend.

Will I buy the stock?

At my current point in my 35-year investment cycle, I am focused on shares that pay very high yields. Aged over 55 now, I aim to maximise this dividend income so I can continue to reduce my working commitments.

Marks and Spencer paid a dividend of 3p last year. This generates a yield of just 0.79% on the present stock price of £3.80. By comparison, my core high-yield shares generate an average yield of over 9%. So the company is not for me right now.

That said, if I were earlier in my investment journey, I would have no hesitation in buying the stock. It has a growth strategy in place now that focuses on what made it a great firm for such a long time.

This should continue to drive earnings over time, I think, and take the share price (and dividend) higher with it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

