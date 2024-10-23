Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 2 UK stocks I think could do well from the US presidential election

2 UK stocks I think could do well from the US presidential election

Jon Smith takes note of the upcoming election and outlines two UK stocks with US ties that he believes could do well depending on the result.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In just under two weeks, our friends across the pond will go and vote as part of the US presidential election. Investors around the world will be watching the outcome closely, as it will increase volatility in the stock market. Here are two UK stocks that I think could do well, depending on which candidate is elected.

Demand driven inflation

If Donald Trump wins, I think that HSBC (LSE:HSBA) could do very well. The global banking giant has operations in the US, particularly with the corporate and investment banking division.

Some of Trump’s policies are focused around cutting the corporate tax rate and imposing tariffs on trading partners. Both of these could actually serve to increase inflationary pressures in the economy, but also stimulate domestic growth.

HSBC should benefit from this in two main ways. Firstly, higher growth should see the businesses that it serves be more active, including transactions, loans and even merger and acquisition activities. This should boost revenue. Second, if inflation does rise, interest rates might have to stay higher for longer. This should benefit HSBC as it will make more net interest income if this happens.

One risk is that HSBC has operations in over 60 countries. Therefore, even if the US division does well in the coming year, it might not have that much of an impact on the share price. The stock is up 11% over the past year.

Infrastructure investment

If Kamala Harris wins, Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY) could gain. The construction and engineering company is involved in several infrastructure projects in the US, such as the port of Long Beach, which is part of a larger $2bn Middle Harbour project.

Even though the stock is already up an impressive 50% over the past year, I think it could keep going in the coming year based partly on the election results. This is because Harris has committed to investing in more infrastructure projects, as well as maintaining the pipeline of deals that the current Biden administration approved.

Interestingly, the company’s half-year report showed that US construction revenue was $188m higher than UK construction revenue for that period. This shows that if things do take off in the US, it could materially help to increase profitability.

Of course, this is a very competitive area to be in. I imagine a large number of companies will be pitching in for future projects if they come online, which could trim the profit margins for Balfour Beatty.

I’m not trying to speculate on who will win the election. Rather, I’m going to wait and see what happens. Depending on who wins, I think the respective stock mentioned could do well over the following year or more. Therefore, I’m putting both on my watchlist and waiting patiently for the coming weeks!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Will these changes kick-start a boohoo share price recovery?

| Roland Head

The boohoo share price has fallen by more than 90%. Do the company’s plans to 'unlock' value make this fashion…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 ETFs to try and beat the FTSE 100 AND the S&P 500!

| Royston Wild

Let's forget the FTSE 100 for a few moments. Here, I'll explain why these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could provide better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

| Simon Watkins

Following a change of strategy after demotion from the FTSE 100 in 2019, this firm bounced back into the top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 5%, BAE Systems’ share price looks a bargain to me as big orders keep rolling in

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dipped recently but looks set to rise as big orders continue to flow in, supporting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what the experts think the Unilever share price might do in the next 12 months… and where I’m looking instead

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are divided on the outlook for the Unilever share price. But Stephen Wright's looking beneath the surface for a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

I think these FTSE 100 shares could rocket in November

| Paul Summers

Things could get tricky for some FTSE 100 stocks as we approach the budget. But Paul Summers thinks some might…

Read more »

Growth Shares

When will the IAG share price get back to pre-pandemic levels?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the IAG share price can get back to 2020 levels, but it's not something…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Where have I been? This FTSE 100 growth stock’s leaving the index in the dust!

| Kevin Godbold

Growth continues to propel this stunning FTSE 100 market mover and the outlook's positive for more advances in the years…

Read more »