Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before November [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Unilever (LSE:ULVR)

  • The consumer goods giant’s new management team have a sensible plan for reinvigorating growth and winning investors back on board. Nothing earth shattering and the devil is in the details but so far we like what CEO Hein Schumacher and co are saying. 
  • And actual operating  results are slowing improving as well. In H1 underlying sales growth was a solid 4.1% with both volumes and price hikes contributing. 
  • The ‘Power Brands’ that management are focussing on continue to grow much faster with USG of 5.7% in the period. That makes it easy to see why Schumacher is keen to continue divesting smaller, lower growth brands and directing increased marketing spend and R&D efforts on these €1bn+ turnover brands. 
  • The split of the Ice Cream division will be an ongoing process but Unilever has priors here, so we don’t expect a GSK/Haleon style years-long and tortuous process. 
  • There’s work to do to get growth more consistently towards the 5% level but a Unilever is a cash generative, defensive, and growing business that pays a nice dividend and frequently buys back its own shares. As such we think it’s worth inspecting in October. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ian Pierce owns shares of Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. 

