Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for nearly £3,200 a month in passive income

£7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for nearly £3,200 a month in passive income

With only a few grand in savings and £250 to invest a month, our writer considers a strategy to target a sizeable passive income stream.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The desire for passive income is a common goal for many people. That’s probably even more so nowadays, given the sharp rise in the UK’s cost of living.

I found an old shopping bill the other day in my car boot. It was from three years ago and showed I spent £76. As an experiment, I decided to visit the same store and buy the exact same items. Unfortunately, there were a couple of things that weren’t available, so I bought similar. The bill came to nearly £120!

Thankfully, inflation finally appears to be easing now and interest rates are tipped to fall. But this period has sharpened my focus to find stocks that generate an attractive real return (ie above inflation).

At least there’s still the ISA

Britons may be facing higher prices, but we’re fortunate to have the Stocks and Shares ISA. This investment vehicle shields any capital gains and dividend income from tax.

This means I can invest up to £20,000 a year and not have to worry about tax. So if I had a spare £7,000 to invest today, I’d move the money straight into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Lots of choices

A solid passive income portfolio will typically possess a diversified mix of growth stocks and high-yield
dividend shares. The former will probably have lower yields as the businesses continue to invest in growth opportunities, while the latter will prioritise dividends for shareholders.

High-yield income shares I like include asset manager M&G (9.5% yield), Asia-focused banking giant HSBC (7.1%), and insurers Legal & General (9%) and Aviva (7%).

An example of a quality dividend growth stock from my portfolio is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). The company owns Warhammer 40,000, the miniature tabletop wargame that has millions of dedicated fans around the world.

The FTSE 250 stock only yields 2.7%, but the company has a policy of distributing surplus capital in the form of special dividends. Pair these with the 168% share price rise over the past five years and investors have had a market-thrashing investment on their hands.

But why has the stock been a smash hit? Well, the market tends to reward firms with incredibly high returns on capital and fat profit margins. Games Workshop has both.

Generating income

Naturally, it isn’t nailed on to maintain this form indefinitely. Dividends may be cut if earnings come in light because, say, a new product range disappoints customers. That might lead investors to question the stock’s premium earnings multiple, which currently stands at 26.

This is why I’d build a basket of stocks with my £7,000. Doing so, I believe it’s realistic to aim for a 10% return over time through an average 6% yield and 4% price appreciation.

With this average, a £7k investment would grow to £47,092 in 20 years, paying £2,825 a year in dividends.

However, investing an extra £250 each month from the start would juice my portfolio to £226,792, with annual dividends of £13,607. I’d keep reinvesting those payouts to fuel compounding returns.

After 30 years, my ISA would reach £638,245, generating dividends of £38,294 a year — almost £3,200 a month.

Whatever inflation looks like at that point, I’m sure this passive income would significantly improve my living standards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I identify dividend income opportunities with growth potential on the FTSE 250

| Mark David Hartley

There's no such thing as easy money but our writer reckons dividends are the next best thing. Here are some…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d be happy to own if the stock market closed for a decade

| Stephen Wright

According to Warren Buffett, investors should buy shares they’d be happy to own if the stock market closed for 10…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the BP share price hit 500p in the next year? Here’s what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is down in the dumps but with oil prices volatile and political tensions rising, that could…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

HSBC’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £16.46

| Simon Watkins

HSBC’s share price looks very undervalued to me, supported by a strong growth strategy, with the stock also providing a…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before November [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’m considering buying in November for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is hunting for top-tier stocks that have reliably generated passive income for investors for years. These two could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend shares and an ETF I’d buy to target a £1,080 passive income in 2025!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested across this high-yield FTSE 250 share and this ETF could create a four-figure income next year,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the BT share price hit 200p in the next year? Here’s what the experts reckon

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price is climbing and the future finally looks brighter. Harvey Jones would love to see the shares…

Read more »