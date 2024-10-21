Ben McPoland highlights a pair of FTSE shares that appear undervalued to him when seen from a Foolish long-term perspective.

Looking for stock market bargains? 2 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying today

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Stock markets may be flying higher, but there are still FTSE shares that look undervalued to me. Here are two from the blue-chip index that might be worth considering.

Smith & Nephew

First up is Smith & Nephew (LSE:SN.). This is a global medical technology company specialising in artificial hips and knees, surgical instruments, and wound care products that promote healing.

The FTSE 100 stock’s had a rough time, falling around 38% over the past five years.

The pandemic’s largely to blame, as many surgeries, including joint replacements, were postponed or canceled. Plus, rising raw material costs due to inflation have squeezed profit margins. So another pandemic or a return of high inflation are key risks here.

However, the medical equipment maker looks to be getting back on track. In the first half, revenue rose 4.3% year on year to $2.83bn, while profit jumped 12.8% to $471m (analysts were expecting $462m).

That 16.7% trading profit margin was up from 15.3% last year, and management’s targeting 20%+ in 2025. So there’s significant margin expansion here.

Longer term, Smith & Nephew looks well-placed to benefit from a rapidly ageing global population. As more people grow older, demand for hip and knee replacements should drive steady revenue growth.

Finally, the stock looks cheap at 13.4 times forecast earnings for 2025. And there’s a 2.6% dividend yield too.

JD Sports

Next up is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD), whose shares have fallen 21% since just before Christmas.

This is due to the tough economic backdrop, where cash-strapped consumers have been buying less of the branded sportswear JD normally sells by the boatload.

The main risk here is a further deterioration in consumer spending. Ongoing struggles at Nike, which accounts for around 45% of JD’s sales, also aren’t helping.

However, I reckon there’s still a lot to like about the firm in the long run. First off, it has over 4,000 stores worldwide and a strong online presence. It has close partnerships with Nike and Adidas, which often enable it to feature exclusive product lines that aren’t available at smaller rival retailers.

The company’s multi-brand strategy also allows it to capture growth from newer labels like Hoka and On (the latter brand’s hot right now, at least if my local gym’s anything to go by).

In the group’s first half, covering the 26 weeks to 3 August, we saw the benefits of JD’s diverse offer. Group revenue was up 5.2% year on year to £5bn (6.8% in constant currency). And adjusted pre-tax profit came in at £406m, handily beating analysts’ expectations for £384m.

CEO Régis Schultz commented: “Our multi-brand model and the agility that we have around moving across different brands is the recipe of our success.”

The company’s well-positioned to continue growing share in the US, the world’s largest sportswear market. It recently acquired Hibbett Sports, adding another 1,000+ stores to its portfolio.

At 136p, the stock’s trading at just 10 times earnings. That’s incredibly cheap for a firm with a strong brand and solid long-term growth prospects.

Looking ahead, falling interest rates should boost both consumer spending and investor sentiment for the stock. I reckon it’s a bargain hiding in plain sight and I plan to invest.