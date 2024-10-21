Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 6.8% yield but down 15%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight set to soar on stunning new lithium deal?

A 6.8% yield but down 15%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight set to soar on stunning new lithium deal?

This FTSE 100 firm has just pulled off a huge deal that establishes it as a world leader in energy transition commodities and it pays high dividends too.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 commodities giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) have dropped 15% from their 28 December 12-month traded high of £59.08.

This was in line with bearishness in the sector primarily caused by weak ongoing demand from China. The country has been the world’s biggest buyer of the commodities required to power its economic growth. But the scale of its ongoing expansion has appeared less certain since its Covid years.

A big deal?

One lesson I learned as an investment bank trader was to buy long-term bullish assets during bearish market pricing periods. And this also appears to be what Rio Tinto has done with its 9 October $6.7bn purchase of Arcadium Lithium.

Arcadium’s current annual lithium production capacity is 75,000 tonnes, with plans to more than double that by end-2028. Together with Rio Tinto’s previous lithium assets, these now represent the world’s largest lithium resource base.

Lithium is a key component in batteries used in electric vehicles, phones, and computers, among other items. It also plays a vital role in the storage of wind and solar power.

So the deal establishes Rio Tinto as a global leader in energy transition commodities – from aluminium and copper to high-grade iron ore and lithium.

Currently, lithium’s price is down about 80% from its record $70+ per kilogram level at the end of 2022.

However, analysts forecast a 10%+ compound annual growth rate in demand for it to 2040, culminating in a supply deficit. As this happens, the projections are that prices will more than double.

Are the shares undervalued?

A risk to the firm is that this price change does not happen. Another is that China’s economic recovery remains slow.

However, as it stands, Rio Tinto shares trades on the key price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) measure of stock valuation at just 9.9.

This is the bottom of its competitor group, which has an average P/E of 26. It comprises Griffin Mining at 18, BHP at 19, Antofagasta at 30.3, and Vedanta at 36.7.

So, Rio Tinto shares look very cheap to me.

The bonus of a high dividend

Last year, the firm paid a total dividend of $4.35 (fixed at £3.41), giving a current yield of 6.8%.

It means £10,000 invested in the shares would generate £680 of dividends in the first year. Over 10 years on the same basis, this would be £6,800 and over 30 years £20,400.

Using the dividends to buy more Rio Tinto shares (‘dividend compounding’ in market lingo) would produce even greater returns.

Specifically, on the same average yield, £9,701 would be made after 10 years (not £6,800) and after 30 years £66,465 (not £20,400)!

Therefore, the total investment by then would be worth £76,465, which would pay me £5,200 a year in dividend income. But of course, that is not guaranteed and I could lose money as well as make it.

My investment view

I already have shares in Rio Tinto, but I would buy them today if I did not for three main reasons.

First, they look very undervalued to me.

Second, they pay a high yield.

And third, the new lithium deal should turbocharge its earnings in the coming years, in my view. Ultimately, earnings drive both a company’s share price and dividend higher over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
US Stock

The S&P 500 bull market’s 2 years old. Is it time to bank some profits for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last two years, the S&P 500 index has risen about 60%. Is now the time to take some…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

With a P/E ratio of just 3.76, is this FTSE 100 stock an undervalued gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a FTSE 100 stock that's flashing up as undervalued on his radar, partly due to a recent…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Netflix hit a new high last week and keeps climbing! Should I buy the stock?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Netflix stock price enjoying a sudden surge last week, our writer investigates what's behind the growth and where…

Read more »

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Investing Articles

3 things for investors to watch this week: Lloyds shares, Tesla stock, and a UK IPO

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares could be volatile around the bank’s Q3 earnings. But that’s not the only stock to watch out for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for stock market bargains? 2 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying today

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of FTSE shares that appear undervalued to him when seen from a Foolish long-term perspective.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 share down 77% that I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole in today’s stock market!

| Ben McPoland

Despite this company being a household name in the stock market, our writer would avoid its shares like the plague…

Read more »

Investing Articles

History shows this is how the FTSE 100 could react to further interest rate cuts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at what happened to the FTSE 100 last time interest rates fell, but flags up…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

As AstraZeneca’s share price drops 11%, does the stock look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen 11%, leaving it looking even more of a bargain to me than before, supported by…

Read more »