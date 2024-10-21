Member Login
2 FTSE 100 stocks I’m considering buying in November for passive income

Paul Summers is hunting for top-tier stocks that have reliably generated passive income for investors for years. These two could be among the best of the bunch!

Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I look around for passive income stocks to buy, there remain plenty of great candidates in the FTSE 100.

Here are two I’ve currently got my eye on, especially as both go ex-dividend next month.

Passive income powerhouse

International distributor Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) is one of the most consistent stocks in the UK market when it comes to cash returns. We’re talking year after year of consecutive rises to the total dividend.

Much of this is down to it supplying the sort of things businesses always need. We’re talking food packaging, cleaning chemicals, and safety equipment.

Although we can’t automatically assume this form will continue, I’d be pretty surprised if it didn’t. After all, the £12bn market cap company kept increasing payouts during the pandemic!

In its last update (September), the firm raised its forecast on adjusted operating profit in 2024 thanks to the positive impact of acquisitions and demand for its own brand products. In response, analysts at J.P.Morgan upped their price target to just under 4,000p for the stock, citing the potential for growth in the North American market, particularly in grocery and food service sectors.

This all sounds positive to me.

Worth the risk?

On the downside, Bunzl’s dividend yield stands at 2.1%. A standard FTSE 100 tracker fund would deliver more.

We also know that brokers can sometimes be (wildly) off in their projections. That growth might not materialise, especially if the US slips into a recession.

Then again, Bunzl shares have massively outperformed the UK’s top tier over the long term — the only time horizon that matters to a Fool like me. Compounding that reasonable-but-not-massive yield every year would have boosted returns even more.

I’m going to think on this a while longer, especially as the valuation is currently looking pretty full. Fortunately, the stock doesn’t go ex-dividend until mid-November.

Dividend aristocrat

One way of raising the average yield across my portfolio would be to buy a slice of tobacco giant Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). Like Bunzl, it’s been a veritable cash machine for investors over the years. The difference is that its dividend yield is far higher. As I type, this stands at 6.6%!

Now, cash distributions like this tend to come from businesses that aren’t registering much in the way of growth. Given that levels of tobacco use have been falling for decades now, this is arguably true in Imperial’s case.

Still, the company is doing what it can to adapt to changing tastes and behaviours. For example, Imperial now expects net revenue growth of 20%-30% for its next generation products (e.g., vapes) in FY24. This makes me suspect that this passive income stream looks pretty safe.

But for how long?

There are, however, a couple of things I’m pondering.

The new(ish) UK government doesn’t seem any less motivated to reduce smoking in the UK than the last one. Several proposals — such as prohibiting the sale of tobacco to anyone born after January 2009 — could become law in time. And there’s surely only so long that Imperial can keep raising prices to mitigate the decline in tobacco use around the world.

Like Bunzl, I’m going to run the rule again in a week or two. It goes ex-dividend on 28 November.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

