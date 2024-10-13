Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With interest rates at 5%, are Stocks and Shares ISAs still worth it?

With interest rates at 5%, are Stocks and Shares ISAs still worth it?

Savings accounts are paying chunky interest right now. However, a Stocks and Shares ISA still offers higher returns in the long run.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing with a Stocks and Shares ISA has been one of the few tools available for British savers to build wealth over the last decade. After all, with interest rates at near zero, savings accounts barely seemed worthwhile. And even bonds failed to offer anything meaningful without venturing into low-quality assets.

Today, the situation’s rather different. Aggressive interest rate hikes to combat inflation have made savings accounts interesting again. Even after the recent cut, savers are still able to enjoy a near 4%-5% risk-free return at most banks.

So is there any point in investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA while Cash ISAs offer this boosted return? Here’s my take.

A safe way to build wealth?

Savings accounts have a massive advantage over the stock market when it comes to risk. Unless an institution suddenly goes belly up, there’s virtually no risk in building wealth with these financial instruments. The same is relatively true for government bonds through NS&I.

Historically, UK stocks have offered annual returns of around 8%. And so far this year, their performance has been a bit better than usual. That’s obviously an improvement on what many Cash ISAs are currently offering, yet building wealth in the stock market comes with significantly higher risk. And the last few years, in particular, have been quite volatile.

So which is the better choice?

What’s the investment objective?

Knowing which financial vehicle to use right now really depends on personal circumstances. Someone in retirement is likely better suited to stick to safer solutions. Whereas a younger investor with a long time horizon likely has the capacity to take on more risk.

In my case, I have the benefit of being in the latter category. Yet, instead of strictly sticking to one strategy, I’m using both. My emergency fund is in a high-interest savings account, while the bulk of my wealth is tied up in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Finding stocks to buy in an ISA

There are a lot of different strategies investors can use to build wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Dividend shares tend to offer a bit more stability and passive income versus growth stocks that often have the biggest return potential.

Personally, I like to steer in the direction of growth. And one of my largest positions right now is Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The company designs and manufactures ethernet switches used by data centres – a critical component that helps power the internet.

With the amount of data flowing around the world increasing exponentially, management has had little trouble finding demand. And subsequently, shares are up almost 500% since I invested in 2019. That’s an average of nearly 40% annualised return – massively ahead of even the best savings accounts right now.

Of course, this journey hasn’t exactly been smooth, with multiple double-digit drops along the way. Even today, the firm continues to face fierce competition from the likes of Cisco Systems, a much larger business with far deeper pockets.

Nevertheless, I remain cautiously optimistic. And with the potential to find more stocks with Arista-like returns, investing in the stock market remains my preferred way to build wealth despite the higher risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Arista Networks. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Arista Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

The next industrial revolution has begun. Here are 3 growth stocks at its heart

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three growth stocks will do well as the AI industry grows and the world becomes more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Given the current economic climate, is there value to be found in UK penny stocks?

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer evaluates the prospects of two promising penny stocks on the London Stock Exchange. They each have a compelling…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields at 9%+, I expect even more from these FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

I'd thought FTSE 100 yields might be declining by now, as the stock market starts to gain. Can these big…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 risky shares for investors to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

It’s important to consider what could go wrong when working out which shares to buy. But sometimes the potential rewards…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 63% can the Burberry share price ever recover?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought he was clever when he bought Burberry shares after a recent profit warning, but instead he's taking…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Rolls-Royce

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen about 700% over the last two years. Here’s where City analysts expect it to…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Up 21% in a month! Is this world-class FTSE 250 share finally fulfilling its explosive potential?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this breathtaking FTSE 250 share could transform his portfolio by turning into a brilliant multi-bagger. But it…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a £10k ISA into a second income worth £11.9k a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines how to transform a relatively small ISA into a chunky second income over the long term using…

Read more »