Home » Investing Articles » £9,000 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a £10,207 annual second income

£9,000 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a £10,207 annual second income

Our writer highlights a high-quality ETF that he thinks could help lay a solid foundation for a sizeable future second income.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s estimated that the average person in the UK today has around £11k in savings. That’s easily enough to start investing in the stock market and build up a nice second income.

Let’s assume I keep back a couple of grand for emergencies (always advisable) and want to invest the rest in the stock market. Here’s how I’d go about it.

Start investing

A Stocks and Shares ISA would be my first port of call. Investing in one of these would shelter my gains from tax, helping boost my overall wealth in the long run.

I’d want to open an ISA with a reputable broker that offers lots of investing choices. Unfortunately, some of the newer trading apps don’t provide access to a wide range of stocks, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Own the world

Once I’ve done this, I could pursue an ‘own-the-world’ strategy. This would involve building a portfolio of ETFs that give me exposure to the entire globe, including emerging market regions like Latin America and Southeast Asia. Doing so should enable my portfolio to benefit from expanding middle classes in up-and-coming economies like Brazil, Mexico, India, and Vietnam.

One ETF that I’d also consider including in this portfolio is the iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF (LSE: IWQU). This is a global tracker fund of high-quality companies that have strong and stable earnings. These tend to outperform over time.

Top 10 stocks (as of September)

NameWeight
Nvidia5.7%
Apple4.9%
Microsoft3.9%
Meta Platforms 3.7%
Visa 3.1%
Eli Lilly2.4%
Mastercard 2.4%
Novo Nordisk1.9%
ASML 1.8%
Costco Wholesale1.7%

In the five years to 30 September, the ETF returned 89.4%, smashing the FTSE 100. Year to date, it’s up 20% (similar to the S&P 500).

One risk to bear in mind is that this fund has a sizeable 24% weighing towards technology stocks. If they were to fall out of favour with investors, then the ETF would likely underperform for a while.

Getting picky

Alongside (or instead of) this strategy, I could invest in individual shares. This carries more risk, as I might end up picking companies that encounter unexpected challenges.

Take CVS Group, for example, which is a leading UK veterinary services provider. It’s no secret that Britons love their pets, with a growing number even letting their furry companions sleep in the same bed. Many owners also take out finance to cover expensive vet bills if their pets aren’t covered by insurance.

Given this, CVS stock might have looked like a ‘no-brainer’ stock. But last year it fell off a cliff after an investigation was launched by the regulator into anti-competitive pricing within the veterinary sector.

The lesson here is that returns (including dividends) aren’t guaranteed. This is why it’s important to have a well-diversified portfolio. If a couple of stocks turn into lemons, then my other investments should ideally take up the slack and drive returns.

Reaching my goal

Let’s assume my ISA returns 10% a year. This isn’t assured, but it is the rough long-term global average. In this case, my £9,000 would grow to £157,044 after 30 years.

At this point, I could re-jig my portfolio to focus purely on dividends. If it were yielding 6.5%, that would equate to £10,207 in annual passive income. However, it’d very likely be much higher if I were to take full advantage of my ISA and invest regularly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in ASML and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Apple, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

