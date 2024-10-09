Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to target £10,000 a year in passive income from dividend shares

How to target £10,000 a year in passive income from dividend shares

Could investing in dividend shares earn investors an extra £10,000 each year? Yes, if executed correctly. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares are arguably one of the easiest and most conventional methods for generating a chunky passive income. By buying shares in terrific, high-quality companies, investors are able to watch money magically appear in their bank accounts whenever they pay dividends. And in the long run, it’s possible to earn an extra five-figure income without having to lift a finger.

Eyes on the target

Having an extra 10 grand in the bank each year from passive income is an ambitious goal. And unless an individual is fortunate enough to have an enormous pile of cash saved, it’s one that’s going to take a few years to achieve. Nevertheless, despite appearances, it’s a milestone that even those with only £500 to spare each month can hit.

Right now, the FTSE 100 offers investors a fairly average yield of 3.5%. And simply investing in a low-cost index fund can immediately unlock this stream of passive income while also automating the portfolio management process. The problem is that at this level of payout, a portfolio would need to be worth just over £285,000 to generate £10,000 of passive income each year.

Investors can still reach this target. Investing £500 each month at the market average rate of 8% would eventually build a nest egg of this size within just under 20 years. However, by being more selective and picking individual stocks, it’s possible to reach a yield of 5% without needing to take on too much extra risk.

Not only does this reduce the portfolio value requirement to £200,000 for the same passive income, but the extra 1.5% would reduce the timeline by 25% to 15 years.

Finding 5%-yielding dividend shares

Looking across the FTSE 350, there are plenty of 5%-yielding opportunities to pick from. The challenge is identifying which companies can actually maintain and preferably grow their payouts over the long term. Let’s take a look at one of the UK’s largest companies – Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY).

Right now, the bank’s shares offer exactly 5% in shareholder payouts. And given its size, the company certainly seems like a safe place to invest.

Even after the recent interest rate cuts, the group’s net interest margin is finally looking attractive after a decade of being exceptionally thin. And since it’s seemingly unlikely for interest rates to fall back to nearly zero anytime soon, Lloyds’ boosted profitability looks like it’s here to stay.

This certainly sounds like a terrific spot to park some money. Yet, even the biggest businesses aren’t immune to disruption. In the case of Lloyds, the bank’s performance is ultimately tied to the state of the British economy. While this has improved drastically compared to a few years ago, the UK has a reputation for low growth. That means less demand for Lloyds’ financial products and limited dividend growth potential.

Therefore, while its current dividend yield might look good today, it may not stay that way in the future versus other dividend shares that investors can pick from right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price now a screaming buy for me after falling 10% this month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones watched the Greggs share price climb and climb, but decided it was too expensive for him. Should he…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

3 super S&P 500 stocks that could smash global ETFs over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that allocating some capital to top S&P 500 stocks can significantly boost an investor's financial returns over the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 insider’s selling but 2 brokers say “buy”. What’s going on?

| James Beard

A director of this FTSE 250 retailer has sold £114m of stock but brokers rate its shares a Buy. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E of 7.7 is the Lloyds share price back in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has enjoyed watching the Lloyds share price rise and rise over the last year, while its dividends are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP, Phoenix Group and Rolls-Royce are 3 shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been attracting attention recently. But the oil giant's not the only stock UK investors have been snapping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 54% in 5 years, is the worst over for the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Since October 2019, the Vodafone share price has been the worst performer on the FTSE 100. But our writer thinks…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s the second income strategy I wish I’d followed when I started investing

| Mark David Hartley

I've made many mistakes while working towards a second income from dividends. If I'd used this strategy, I'd have avoided…

Read more »

Halloween concept. a couple of people dressed as witches and vampires with pumpkins for heads
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 bargains this October!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has risen strongly in 2024. But there are still plenty of brilliant bargains to be found this…

Read more »