Greggs shares have tumbled 10%. Is this now a wonderful opportunity to buy?

Through luck or skill, our writer managed to bank some juicy profit before Greggs shares fell. Is he considering buying back that stock or selling his entire stake?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Back in August, I sold roughly half my stake in food-on-the-go retailer Greggs (LSE: GRG) from my Stocks and Shares ISA. As I type, this goes down as one of my better investment decisions. In the last month, the shares have dropped 10% in value.

Is it time for me to increase my holding again or does recent momentum suggest I should consider selling the remainder?

What’s gone wrong?

To a casual observer, a double-digit fall in any share price over such a small period of time suggests that something has gone seriously wrong. But I don’t really think that’s the case. The FTSE 250 member’s latest set of quarterly numbers — revealed on 1 October — still looked pretty tasty to this Fool.

Total sales rose 10.6% over the three-month period to 28 September and like-for-like sales (in company-managed shops) were up 5%. Throw in a bunch of new store openings and cost inflation being at the lower end of expectations and there’s actually a lot to like.

But there’s one thing I didn’t like. And it was exactly the thing I was worried about when I reached for the ‘sell’ button a while back.

No change

Having delivered some more-than-decent figures, management declared that it’s expectations on trading for the full year were unchanged.

Now, this wasn’t bad in itself. It’s quite comforting to know that CEO Roisin Currie and co are confident in their projections. But it’s less than desirable when the shares are flirting with record highs and the valuation is looking punchy to say the least. In such a scenario, I want a company to be blowing the doors off!

And Greggs just…wasn’t.

Top FTSE 250 stock

For the avoidance of doubt, this is still one of my favourite mid-tier UK stocks. It sells low-ticket treats that most people buy out of habit — handy during a cost-of-living crisis. Pandemic-aside, the firm also generates consistently excellent returns on the money invested in the business. This tends to compound shareholders’ money over time.

The problem is that these attractions aren’t a secret. Indeed, they help explain why the Greggs share price was on a roll for much of last year and 2024.

It also helps to explain why the stock still trades on a forecast P/E ratio of 21. That’s not as high as it once was. But it’s still pretty punchy for a company in the Consumer Cyclicals sector. It’s also quite worrying considering just how volatile the price has been in the last five years.

Staying patient

To return to my original set of questions, I’m not thinking of selling my remaining holding in the company. Taking into account the aforementioned attractions and the ongoing investment into its supply chain (redevelopment/extension of distributions centres and a new frozen product manufacturing and logistics facility), I think the long-term outlook remains positive.

On the other hand, I’m also not rushing to buy back my shares just yet. Without a sense that earnings guidance might be about to send analysts scrambling back to their calculators, I’m concerned the price might drift for a while (or worse).

If Greggs shares become a screaming bargain, I’ll definitely reconsider. But I don’t think we’re there yet.