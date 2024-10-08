Member Login
£6,000 of savings? Here's how I'd aim to turn that into £8,286 a year of passive income!

£6,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £8,286 a year of passive income!

Investing a relatively small amount in high-yielding shares and reinvesting the dividends back into the stock can generate significant passive income.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

My long-preferred method of making passive income (money that comes from minimal effort) is investing in shares that pay dividends. The only real work involved is picking promising stocks in the first place and then monitoring their progress periodically.

I started doing this around 35 years ago, which turned out to be a good thing to do. The earlier an investor begins this journey the more time there is for dividends to be paid.

Additionally beneficial is that the more time that passes, the greater the chance that a stock can recover from any transitory shock.

How should the stocks be chosen?

An obvious starting point when stock-picking is a high yield. The core stocks in my passive income portfolio – designed to maximise dividend payouts – have an average yield of over 9%.

The second thing I look for is an undervalued share, relative to other stocks and to its fair value based on future cash flows. The more it is underpriced, the less likely it is that the dividend gains will be erased, in my experience.

And the final element I want is strong earnings growth prospects. It is these that will power increases in a firm’s share price and dividend over time.

A star example in my portfolio

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is a great example of these factors at work, I believe.

Itcurrently yields 9.1%, based on 2023’s 20.34p dividend and its £2.24 share price.

This is one of the highest yields of any FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 stock. By comparison, the present average yield on the former is 3.5%, and on the latter 3.3%.

Additionally, on the key price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of relative stock valuation, the firm trades at just 1.1. This is very cheap compared to its competitors, which have an average P/S of 2.6. 

A discounted cash flow analysis shows Legal & General shares to be 59% undervalued at their present price. So a fair value for them is £5.46, although they may go lower or higher than that.

And finally on growth prospects, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will increase a stellar 28.1% each year to end-2026.

How much passive income can it generate?

So, £6,000 (£500 saved each month for a year), for example, invested in the stock will make £546 in dividends. On the same average 9.1% yield, this will rise to £5,460 over 10 years, and to £16,380 after 30 years.

A principal risk for Legal & General is the high level of competition in the sector that may squeeze its profit margins.

As it stands though, analysts forecast its yield will rise to 9.8% in 2025 and to 10% in 2026.

The power of dividend compounding

It is crucial to understand that using the dividends to buy more of the shares (‘dividend compounding’) can vastly increase returns over time.

The dividend payments after 10 years of doing this on the same 9.1% average yield would be £8,855, not £5,460. And after 30 years on the same basis they would be £85,055 rather than £16,380.

Adding in the initial £6,000 investment, the total Legal & General shareholding would be paying £8,286 a year in passive income!

Although the buying power of the money would be less by then, it shows what big returns can be made from much smaller beginnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

