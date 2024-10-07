Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » One of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks just fell 6%. Time to buy?

One of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks just fell 6%. Time to buy?

With the Diploma share price down 6% last week, Stephen Wright thinks shares in the FTSE 100 distributor suddenly look much more attractive.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diploma (LSE:DPLM) is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks. Its capital-light business model, differentiated business, and growth prospects stand out to me as an investor.  

The stock fell 6% last week, though, and it’s hard to know why. With no earnings report, no insider sales, and no changes in analyst ratings, is a lower share price a buying opportunity?

Cash generation

As a business, Diploma has a lot of the things I look for as an investor. One of these is the company’s exceptional cash-generating abilities.

Diploma is a distributor of industrial components. In 2023, the firm generated £237m in operating income. What really stands out though, is the fact that it did this using just £59m in property, plant, and equipment. 

That means Diploma doesn’t have much to maintain in the way of machinery or buildings. So the cash it generates can be used for growth or dividends, rather than maintenance. 

That’s why its free cash flow came in at £164m –  almost 70% of its operating profit. That makes it a highly cash-generative business, which is something I like as an investor. 

Differentiation

Generating cash is terrific, but it’s only part of why I like Diploma. I also think it’s one of the FTSE 100 companies that’s most difficult for competitors to disrupt.

This is partly due to the huge inventory it carries. That makes it quicker and more convenient for customers, who want to avoid downtime in their machinery as much as possible. 

Another contributing factor is the bespoke service Diploma offers. For products that need to meet certain technical specifications, Diploma often has the know-how to provide this. 

In other words, the company offers a service that adds value for its customers. That’s difficult for other distributors to match, giving it a strong competitive position — something else that stands out to me.

Growth and valuation

Diploma’s shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 32 (according to the firm’s adjusted earnings per share figures). That’s high, compared to the FTSE 100 average.

As much as I admire the business, it will need to grow to justify that valuation. And the plan for this is to pursue acquisitions that can boost the company’s sales and profits over time. 

Diploma has an outstanding record, but this approach is inevitably risky. It relies on there being enough opportunities available and management being able to evaluate them correctly.

The firm’s record since Johnny Thomson took over as CEO has been outstanding. But while the company is optimistic, even the best make mistakes when it comes to acquisitions.

Should I buy the stock?

In terms of a cash-generative business with a durable competitive advantage, I think Diploma is one of the FTSE 100’s finest. It’s no surprise to me that the stock has outperformed the wider index over the last five years.

If every stock in the index traded at what I consider to be its fair value, Diploma would be top of my buy list. But that isn’t how the market works — some shares are better value than others.

The latest drop makes the stock more attractive than it was before, but I think there are some unusually good opportunities elsewhere. I’m on the fence about whether this is the buying opportunity I’ve been looking for.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With a spare £300, here are 2 top dividend shares I’m thinking of buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of dividend shares that have yields above 5% and share price gains of at…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is it game over for this FTSE 250 stock after falling 56%?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 250 stock's down in the dumps right now, and outlines why things might not…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Record sales but its share price doesn’t move. Is ‘Spoons’ now a bargain value stock?

| James Beard

Despite reporting revenue of £2bn for the first time, investors seemed unimpressed with JD Wetherspoon’s results last week. But could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Diageo shares through to 2027

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have fallen 35% from their peak of a couple of years back, making the dividend a more meaningful…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Just £30 a month invested in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £7,281 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in this FTSE 100 high-yield giant could generate much higher passive income over time, especially using dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell’s share price still looks packed with value to me, despite its recent bounce

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has followed oil higher recently, but it still looks very undervalued to me, supported by a more…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

All yielding over 9.6%, which of the FTSE 250’s top 5 passive income stocks is the ‘best’?

| James Beard

In the UK’s second tier of listed companies, there are plenty of great income stocks. Here are those that offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5.6% dividend yield forecast! 1 UK share I’d buy in October and hold for 10+ years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This little-known biotech group has hiked its dividend yield for 10 years in a row, and forecasts suggest this trend…

Read more »