One of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks just fell 6%. Time to buy?

With the Diploma share price down 6% last week, Stephen Wright thinks shares in the FTSE 100 distributor suddenly look much more attractive.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Diploma (LSE:DPLM) is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks. Its capital-light business model, differentiated business, and growth prospects stand out to me as an investor.

The stock fell 6% last week, though, and it’s hard to know why. With no earnings report, no insider sales, and no changes in analyst ratings, is a lower share price a buying opportunity?

Cash generation

As a business, Diploma has a lot of the things I look for as an investor. One of these is the company’s exceptional cash-generating abilities.

Diploma is a distributor of industrial components. In 2023, the firm generated £237m in operating income. What really stands out though, is the fact that it did this using just £59m in property, plant, and equipment.

That means Diploma doesn’t have much to maintain in the way of machinery or buildings. So the cash it generates can be used for growth or dividends, rather than maintenance.

That’s why its free cash flow came in at £164m – almost 70% of its operating profit. That makes it a highly cash-generative business, which is something I like as an investor.

Differentiation

Generating cash is terrific, but it’s only part of why I like Diploma. I also think it’s one of the FTSE 100 companies that’s most difficult for competitors to disrupt.

This is partly due to the huge inventory it carries. That makes it quicker and more convenient for customers, who want to avoid downtime in their machinery as much as possible.

Another contributing factor is the bespoke service Diploma offers. For products that need to meet certain technical specifications, Diploma often has the know-how to provide this.

In other words, the company offers a service that adds value for its customers. That’s difficult for other distributors to match, giving it a strong competitive position — something else that stands out to me.

Growth and valuation

Diploma’s shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 32 (according to the firm’s adjusted earnings per share figures). That’s high, compared to the FTSE 100 average.

As much as I admire the business, it will need to grow to justify that valuation. And the plan for this is to pursue acquisitions that can boost the company’s sales and profits over time.

Diploma has an outstanding record, but this approach is inevitably risky. It relies on there being enough opportunities available and management being able to evaluate them correctly.

The firm’s record since Johnny Thomson took over as CEO has been outstanding. But while the company is optimistic, even the best make mistakes when it comes to acquisitions.

Should I buy the stock?

In terms of a cash-generative business with a durable competitive advantage, I think Diploma is one of the FTSE 100’s finest. It’s no surprise to me that the stock has outperformed the wider index over the last five years.

If every stock in the index traded at what I consider to be its fair value, Diploma would be top of my buy list. But that isn’t how the market works — some shares are better value than others.

The latest drop makes the stock more attractive than it was before, but I think there are some unusually good opportunities elsewhere. I’m on the fence about whether this is the buying opportunity I’ve been looking for.