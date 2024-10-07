Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just £30 a month invested in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £7,281 a year in passive income over time!

Just £30 a month invested in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £7,281 a year in passive income over time!

Relatively small investments in this FTSE 100 high-yield giant could generate much higher passive income over time, especially using dividend compounding.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 savings and retirement business Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) paid a total dividend of 52.65p last year.

On the current £5.18 share price, this yields 10.2% — one of the highest in any major FTSE index.

Returns made from existing savings

So, £9,000 would make £918 of dividends in the first year. Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £9,180, and over 30 years to £27,540.

However, these returns would be much higher if they were used to buy more of the stock – known as ‘dividend compounding’.

Doing this on the same average yield would make £15,851 after 10 years not £9,180, and £180,482 after 30 years rather than £27,540.

Including the initial £9,000 investment, the total value of the Phoenix Group holding would be £189,482. On the same yield, that would pay £19,327 each year in ‘passive’ income — that is, money made with minimal effort.

Returns generated from £0 in the bank

Surprisingly to many perhaps, big passive income can also be made with no existing savings in the bank.

Setting aside just £1 each day (£30 per month) and investing it in the same stock can generate £2,669 in dividends after 10 years. This is also with a 10.2% average yield and dividends being compounded.

After 20 years on the same terms, this would be £16,380, and after 30 years £60,579.

Adding in the £30 each month that has been invested, the total value of the Phoenix Group holding would be £71,379.

This would generate yearly dividend payments of £7,281, or £607 every month by that point!

Reducing the chance of share price losses

Of course, no one wants their dividend gains erased by big share price losses. To lessen the chance of this happening, I only ever invest in stocks that look undervalued.

Phoenix Group trades on the key price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of stock valuation at just 0.2. This is bottom of its competitor group, with an average P/S of 1.4. So, it looks very cheap on that basis.

To find out how much of a bargain it is in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

This shows the stock to be 33% undervalued at the current price of £5.18. So a fair value for the shares is £7.73, although they might go lower or higher than that.

How does the firm look going forward?

A firm’s dividend and its share price are powered by earnings – so I look for stocks with strong potential here. Again, Phoenix Group seems to fit this bill.

H1 2024 adjusted operating profit jumped 15% on H1 2023 to £360m (versus consensus analysts’ expectations of £348m). Operating cash generation rose 19% to £647m, pushing total cash generation to £950m (against analysts’ forecasts for £739m).

A risk for the firm remains the high degree of competition in the business, which could squeeze its profit margins and dent its yield.

However, as it stands, analysts forecast its earnings will increase each year by a stunning 71.29%, at least to the end of 2026.

They also expect its dividend yield to rise to 10.6% in 2025 and to 10.9% in 2026.

Given its high yield, significant undervaluation, and strong earnings growth potential, I will be buying more Phoenix Group shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With a spare £300, here are 2 top dividend shares I’m thinking of buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of dividend shares that have yields above 5% and share price gains of at…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is it game over for this FTSE 250 stock after falling 56%?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 250 stock's down in the dumps right now, and outlines why things might not…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Record sales but its share price doesn’t move. Is ‘Spoons’ now a bargain value stock?

| James Beard

Despite reporting revenue of £2bn for the first time, investors seemed unimpressed with JD Wetherspoon’s results last week. But could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Diageo shares through to 2027

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have fallen 35% from their peak of a couple of years back, making the dividend a more meaningful…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell’s share price still looks packed with value to me, despite its recent bounce

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has followed oil higher recently, but it still looks very undervalued to me, supported by a more…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

All yielding over 9.6%, which of the FTSE 250’s top 5 passive income stocks is the ‘best’?

| James Beard

In the UK’s second tier of listed companies, there are plenty of great income stocks. Here are those that offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5.6% dividend yield forecast! 1 UK share I’d buy in October and hold for 10+ years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This little-known biotech group has hiked its dividend yield for 10 years in a row, and forecasts suggest this trend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a dirt cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 16% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock continues to maintain a massive 16% dividend yield! Is it worth considering in 2024, or are…

Read more »