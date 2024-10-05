Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d buy cheap UK shares to try and retire richer

No savings at 40? I’d buy cheap UK shares to try and retire richer

Buying cheap UK shares right now could have a game-changing positive impact on investors’ long-term retirement savings. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Snapping up some UK shares right now may not seem all that sensible. After all, both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have had a terrific run throughout 2024, both rising significantly more than their annual average. And usually, after such a rally, prices eventually start to cool off.

Yet, while this might be true for some top-performing stocks in 2024, not all shares have been so fortunate. And many continue to trade at seemingly cheap valuations.

We’ve already seen countless times the power of investing in quality companies trading at a discount. So, for investors with little to no retirement savings, snapping up bargains right now could significantly improve their long-term financial position.

The best place to invest right now?

When it comes to hunting down terrific buying opportunities, history has shown countless times the best place to start looking is where nobody else is. Therefore, zooming in on beaten-down enterprises and unpopular sectors could be a smart move today.

Companies that have fallen out of favour often end up seeing their stock prices sink. In a lot of cases, this downward trajectory is justified. If business conditions worsen or a new threat emerges, falling sales and profits can be a clear signal to stay away.

But sometimes, such disruptions are only temporary. And providing the underlying business has the resources and talent to navigate the storm. Downward volatility can create tremendous opportunity. So, what are some of these unpopular sectors right now?

Real estate, manufacturing, and construction seem to be strong contenders for weakest performance right now. All have seen their demand get hit hard by higher inflation and interest rates over the last few years. Yet despite economic conditions steadily improving, valuations within these sectors are still largely depressed.

A buying opportunity for patient investors?

Looking at my own portfolio, Somero Enterprises (LSE:SOM) is a prime example of a business suffering from short-term headwinds. The stock is down almost 50% since the start of 2022, and it’s not difficult to see why.

As a manufacturer and distributor of laser-guided concrete laying screed machines, Somero’s business is sensitive to the US construction industry. However, with interest rates still elevated, companies have been postponing projects until 2025, when better rates are expected to emerge.

Consequently, its latest trading update revealed that sales and earnings are likely to be lower compared to a year ago. And with shareholders understandably disappointed, the shares have slid by another 20% since the start of the year.

It’s frustrating to see earnings get disrupted. However, the reaction from shareholders suggests that most are too focused on the short-term issues. In the long run, demand for Somero still looks rock solid, especially given the trillions of dollars being poured into renewing US national infrastructure.

Pairing this with a healthy cash-rich balance sheet and a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.3 suggests that a buying opportunity has emerged for long-term investors to consider. At least, that’s what I think, given the firm’s near 40-year track record of navigating the cyclical construction industry.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Somero Enterprises. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Somero Enterprises. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has soared over 80% since August! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a phenomenal run of just a few short weeks. This writer sees room for further growth,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 simple moves to try and grow value in an ISA, without putting in more money

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane details a trio of moves he'd make to try and improve his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation without…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My best stock to buy for 2024’s smashing the market! Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

It's a case of 'so far, so good' for our writer's pick for the best stock to buy for 2024.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fantastic passive income stocks I’d feel confident going all in on

| Mark David Hartley

Diversification's considered crucial to safeguard a portfolio of stocks. But if I could choose only two, it would be these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included three 'Fire' recs!

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the dividend forecast for BT shares? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Have I made a mistake in not buying BT shares for the dividend, even while watching the share price dip…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These might just be the cheapest FTSE 100 shares for me to buy next

| Alan Oscroft

There are many ways we can consider which are the best UK shares to buy at any time. I'm seeing…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for a second income using my £20k ISA allowance

| Kevin Godbold

Here's a three-strand investing strategy and some stock ideas for building a second income portfolio starting with £20k in an…

Read more »