Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 of the UK’s best-performing growth stocks

2 of the UK’s best-performing growth stocks

The FTSE 100 isn’t usually thought of as the place to look for outstanding growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks some lesser-known names are among the best.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British Isles on nautical map

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In general, the FTSE 100 isn’t known for growth stocks. Its constituents tend to be established companies that are steady, rather than spectacular.

Beneath the surface though, there are some firms with exceptional growth prospects. They aren’t necessarily household names, but they’ve generated some outstanding returns for investors.

Halma

Halma (LSE:HLMA) is a conglomerate with subsidiaries that focus on safety, monitoring, and life sciences. Acquiring other businesses that it can develop has been key to its growth. 

This has been a winning formula for both the company and its shareholders. Over the last decade, revenues have increased by 11% per year and earnings per share have grown at 10%. 

As a result, the share price is up 334%, making it one of the FTSE 100’s best-performing stocks. And there’s more to like about Halma from an investment perspective.

In terms of acquisitions, the firm focuses on businesses that have dominant positions in niche markets. That makes them difficult to disrupt either from bigger companies or smaller ones. 

Right now, Halma’s subsidiaries benefit from rising safety standards. But changing legislation can also be a risk for a company that operates in this area.

Investors should consider this seriously, but Halma has around 50 separate subsidiaries. As a result, the effect of a change for any individual one on the overall portfolio is likely to be limited

Bunzl

Like Halma, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) is a conglomerate that aims to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. Its subsidiaries are focused on distributing everyday consumables.

The company’s revenues are up 92% over the last decade and earnings per share have increased by 143%. As a result, the share price is 144% higher than it was in 2014.

Bunzl’s big advantage is its scale. This allows it to take businesses that are successful in a particular region and add value by expanding globally.

Organic growth has been slowing recently at the company. That means the firm has had to rely more heavily on acquisitions to keep growing its sales and profits, which can be risky. 

Bunzl is confident there are opportunities to keep growing, but investors should keep an eye on the acquisition pipeline. As long as that remains stable, the company should be in good shape.

UK winners

Neither Halma nor Bunzl is a household name, but both have been outstanding investments. While both companies pay dividends, this isn’t why they’ve performed so well.

The key to their success has been their growth. The businesses have found winning formulas that have allowed them to grow revenues and profits at impressive rates.

The big question, though, is whether investors should buy them at today’s prices. While I keep a close eye on both, I’d favour Bunzl over Halma right now.

The main reason is valuation. While I think there’s every chance Halma will generate great returns for investors going forward, at a much lower price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I see a better margin of safety with Bunzl.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can the return of an old favourite get the JD Wetherspoon share price moving?

| Stephen Wright

The JD Wetherspoon share price is down 10% since the start of the year. But with its dividend reinstated, are…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 brilliant UK shares for investors in their 40s to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these two UK shares have the potential to create a lot of wealth for investors over the…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Down 8.5% in a week, what’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

| James Beard

This week’s movement in the JD Sports share price surprised our writer. But he still thinks the company’s well positioned…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With 144 years of combined payout growth, are these the 3 best UK dividend stocks of all time?

| James Beard

Our writer’s found three dividend stocks that have been steadily increasing their payouts to shareholders for decades. But are they…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

After soaring 62% in a month, is it too late to buy NIO stock?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has been revving up as China unleashes a bold economic stimulus package, but there's a risk the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want a 10% yield? 2 FTSE shares to consider buying today

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 dividend shares are among the best to consider for a large income through to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy these 7%+ yielding dividend shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can save individuals a fortune in tax over time. Here are three dividend…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Growth, value and dividends! 2 FTSE 250 shares to consider in October

| Royston Wild

Diversification's an important part of the investment process. And these FTSE 250 shares could help investors effectively achieve this. Royston…

Read more »