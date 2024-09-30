Member Login
Which is better for UK investors, the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500?

Despite being home to mostly international companies, the FTSE 100 has a valuation that’s very different from the US stock market.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When I look at US stocks, I sometimes despair of the FTSE 100.

Our dear old Footsie is up 11.3% in the past five years. The period does include the pandemic and the 2020 stock market crash. So maybe that’s not too bad?

Well, the US went through exactly the same pains. But over there, the S&P 500 has gained 93.7% in the same period (at the time of writing).

Go west?

US investors have been trying to woo UK companies to cross the Atlantic and list in New York instead of London.

In June this year, Emma Walmsley, CEO of UK pharmaceuticals giant GSK (LSE: GSK) felt the need to assure the market that the company had no intention of giving up its UK listing.

She pointed out that GSK spends more than £1bn on research and development per year in this country, and employs 11,000 people. That’s even though only a small amount of its earnings come from UK sales.

Valuations

When I look at the GSK valuation, I have some sympathy for shareholders who might like to see it abandon the UK stock market.

We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12, less than the FTSE 100 long-term average. And with earnings growth expected for the next few years, that could drop to under nine based on 2026 forecasts.

Compare that with Eli Lilly, for example, on the US stock market. That’s on a forward P/E of 57 for this year. Again, there’s earnings growth on the cards. But it would still leave the P/E at 32 for 2026.

Eli Lilly shares are worth around four to five times the value of GSK shares, on that basis.

Britain’s AstraZeneca, which still seems to be enjoying some of its Covid vaccine boost, has P/E multiples somewhere in between, in the twenties.

Dividends too

Still, if US pharma stocks are valued a lot higher than UK ones, at least the dividend situation is in our favour.

Eli Lilly is on a dividend yield of just 0.6% according to forecasts for this year. GSK, meanwhile, looks set to reward shareholders with a far juicier 3.9%. So there’s a much lower stock valuation, but 6.5 times the annual cash reward.

In fact, that reflects the two indexes as a whole.

Right now, the S&P 500 is on an average P/E of about 28 to 29 (depending on who we ask). And the average dividend yield is about 1.25%.

The FTSE 100 is valued at about half the P/E, around 14 (again depending on the source, and there’s some variation in estimates). But the forecast dividend yield is up at 3.5%.

Growth vs income

Whatever the reason for the differences, I don’t think there’s a clear case for either the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500 being generally better for investors.

Maybe the S&P is better for growth investors and the Footsie for income investors?

It has to be down to personal choice. But when making that choice, do beware that past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

