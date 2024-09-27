Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE stocks I’d stick in my Stocks and Shares ISA for the long haul

2 FTSE stocks I’d stick in my Stocks and Shares ISA for the long haul

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a Foolish favourite as investment vehicles go. Our writer details two picks she’d buy for hers to build wealth.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are a few excellent bullish traits when it comes to Stocks and Shares ISAs. One is the fact dividends received aren’t liable for tax. Plus, a generous £20k annual allowance is attractive.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

With the former in mind, it makes sense for me to buy and hold quality dividend stocks to help build wealth.

Two stocks I’d love to buy for my ISA when I next can are GSK (LSE: GSK) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). Here’s why!

GSK

Pharmaceutical giant GSK looks like an attractive prospect to me for a few key reasons.

Firstly, I reckon the drugs and medicine creator possesses defensive attributes. This is due to the essential nature of its work to help cure the world’s diseases, including cancer and HIV.

Next, it possesses some pretty attractive fundamentals, in my view. The shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15. This is lower than average of recent years so now could be a great entry point.

Furthermore, a dividend yield of 3.9% is decent, and could potentially grow. This is because of GSK’s health research and development pipeline of future drugs and treatments, which looks solid. However, it is worth mentioning that dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish perspective, ongoing legal troubles with its Zantac drug, which could lead to huge financial implications, is a dark cloud hanging over it. I’ll keep an eye on developments. However, this is a risk for all pharma stocks.

Overall, a track record of success in its field, dominant market position, shareholder value, and attractive fundamentals make GSK a no-brainer for me.

Lloyds Banking Group

As one of the so-called ‘big four’ banks in the UK, Lloyds possesses a vital position in the banking ecosystem in the country.

From a bearish view, new kids on the block and industry disruptors such as Monzo and Metro Bank are threatening to upset the status quo of the banking sector. They’re working hard on aspects like customer satisfaction, and offering customers an alternative. Dwindling market share could hamper Lloyds moving forward. In addition to this, economic volatility isn’t good news. For example, higher interest rates and mortgage costs could lead to loan defaults. This could hurt Lloyds bottom line and shareholder returns.

Moving to the other side of the coin, Lloyds is the largest mortgage provider in the UK. This could be a future money spinner for the business as demand for homes is outstripping supply. It could leverage its dominant market position into boosted earnings and hopefully pass this on to its shareholders.

Speaking of returns, Lloyds shares currently offer a dividend yield of 5%. Plus, the shares look great value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight.

Although economic volatility is currently rife, Lloyds’s track record, market position, and returns prospects make it a stock worth buying for me and my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 quality small-cap UK shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

These two lesser-known UK shares may not possess the same brand power as others, but our writer reckons they’re worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A beaten-down FTSE 250 stock with dividend growth! What’s the catch?

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall takes a deep dive into an under-pressure FTSE 250 stock with an ultra progressive dividend policy.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 15% in 2 days but I think this oversold UK stock is still in deep bargain territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see this bombed-out UK stock explode into life over the last couple of days. Should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20k tucked away? I’d try to turn that into a second income worth £225 a week!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend investing could be the key to unlocking and earning a second income, according to this Fool. She explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can you start buying shares with only £300? Yes you can – here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how, were he a stock market novice, he'd start buying shares, even if he had just a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock hitting a 52-week high. But which would I buy now?

| Paul Summers

Holders of perennial underperformer BT finally have something to cheer. Would our writer buy today or does he prefer another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks have been soaring! I’d buy them today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has his eye on these two FTSE 100 stocks. After a strong 2024 so far, he thinks they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is up 6% in a week! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Even after its rise in the last week, this Fool plans to steer clear of Nvidia stock. Here he explains…

Read more »