Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does owning National Grid shares for the dividend make sense for a risk-averse investor?

Does owning National Grid shares for the dividend make sense for a risk-averse investor?

National Grid shares can seem attractive thanks to a positive yield and the economics of a monopoly power network. But this writer explains why he’s steering clear.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Different investors each have their own objectives and risk tolerance. Many, especially as they get older, like shares that are set to generate stable earnings over the long run and offer a beefy dividend. National Grid (LSE: NG) at first seems to fit that bill well. After all, a nationwide power grid is hard to replicate and benefits from long-term customer demand. National Grid shares yield 5.5% and have a solid history of growing the annual payout. Last year, the dividend per share grew 6%.

Created using TradingView

I understand the appeal of that dividend. National Grid aims to grow its dividend each year in line with a measure of inflation and has successfully achieved that over the past few years. That appeals to many investors – including me – as it helps to protect the real value of the payout.

The basis of success – and a challenge

However, maintaining dividend growth here is not as easy as it may first seem. National Grid’s strength is also a source of financial weakness, in my view.

If customer demand was not as strong and resilient as it is, it could become a cash cow, investing the bare minimum on infrastructure and increasing prices, generating large cash flows to fund the dividend.

But prices are regulated. Demand for power is set to remain high for the indefinite future, meaning National Grid needs to keep spending money just to keep the lights on (so people can keep their own lights on). Not only that, recent years have seen big shifts in where some power is generated and also where it is needed.

The upshot is that the company, like similar firms in other markets, is having to spend heavily to keep its network updated to meet current and likely needs. That has led to a long-term increase in borrowing, as this chart of National Grid’s net debt illustrates.

Created using TradingView

Where things might go from here

That threatens the ability of this dividend share to maintain let alone grow its dividend, in my view. The company raised around £7bn in a rights issue earlier this year, helping to bolster the balance sheet, which I see as positive for the dividend outlook.

But it came at the cost of diluting existing shareholders. I see a risk of more of the same in future if National Grid’s capex costs remain stubbornly high.

Given that, I think the risk profile of National Grid shares is higher than suits me.

I also have doubts about how long the firm’s chunky dividend can be sustained in the absence of more fundraising or changes to the business model. For now, as a risk-averse investor, I have no plans to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Has the Diageo share price just reached a turning point?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price rallied early today after a trading announcement. Christopher Ruane considers whether things might keep getting better.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

1 UK growth stock that could soar 81%, according to select City analysts

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at one under-the-radar growth stock that brokers in The City are bullish on. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yields! I expect these 2 ultra-high income stocks to fly in the next bull run

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones added these 2 FTSE 100 dividend income stocks to his portfolio last year but so far they have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a spare £20k I’d load up on cheap UK shares today in a bid to retire early

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones would love to have £20,000 to invest in UK shares today, because he can see bargains all over…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Just how low can the BP share price go in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price looked great value last week so Harvey Jones invested some money in it. After this morning's…

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

The $1 trillion reason I’ve been buying Uber stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he recently snapped up shares of Uber for the first time inside his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s down 8%, so would I be silly to ignore the cheap Legal & General share price?

| Charlie Keough

The Legal & General share price has underperformed this year. But this Fool likes the look of the stock for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite dividend shares now offers a 9.5% yield!

| Christopher Ruane

Few FTSE 100 dividend shares have a yield over 9%. This one does. Christopher Ruane explains why he owns it…

Read more »