6,195 Legal & General shares could generate £18,561 a year in passive income!

6,195 Legal & General shares could generate £18,561 a year in passive income!

A much smaller investment in Legal & General shares can still generate a very high passive income if the dividends are used to buy more of the stock.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares paid a total dividend last year of 20.34p. This gives a 9% yield on the current £2.26 share price. It is one of the highest in any major FTSE index. By comparison, the FTSE 100 presently pays an average of 3.6% a year and the FTSE 250 3.3%.

The average amount of UK savings is currently around £11,000 and the average in a UK savings account is £17,000. Splitting the difference gives £14,000, which would buy 6,195 Legal & General shares right now.

How much passive income could be made?

Passive income is money made from little daily effort, most notably from dividends paid by shares. £14,000 of Legal & General shares would generate £1,260 in the first year with their 9% yield. Over 10 years on the same payout, £12,600 in dividends would be paid, and over 30 years, £37,800.

This is obviously not to be sniffed at. However, a lot more could be made by using a common method of share investment.

The dividend compounding effect

This process is ‘dividend compounding’. It is the same basic idea as leaving interest to accrue in a bank account over time. But rather than interest being left, dividends paid by a stock are reinvested back into it.

Doing this with an average 9% annual yield would make an extra £20,319 rather than £12,600 over 10 years. Over 30 years, it would be an additional £192,228 in dividends, not £37,800!

Adding in the initial £14,000 stake would give a total Legal & General investment worth £206,228. On a 9% yield, this would generate yearly passive income at that point of £18,561, or £1,547 a month!

Making more from a standing start

There is still a common misconception that making big returns from stock investment requires big money upfront. This is not true – it can be done from having £0 in the bank.

For example, foregoing a pint of lager a day is enough to begin an investment journey to huge dividend returns. Specifically, saving this £5 a day (£150 a month) and investing it in 9%-yielding Legal & General shares will make £11,245 in dividends after 10 years, if they’re compounded.

After 30 years on the same basis, the total investment would have grown to £276,671. This would pay £24,900 a year in passive income, or £2,075 a month!

Earnings and dividend outlooks

Growing earnings are what drives a company’s dividend and share price higher over time.

A risk to Legal & General I think is the high degree of competition in its business sector. This could squeeze its profit margins over time.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates currently are that its earnings will rise by 28% a year to end-2026. The forecasts are for the firm’s yield to increase to 9.5% by the end of this year. For 2025, it is projected to rise to 9.8% and for 2026, to 10%.

Would I buy the stock now?

Despite already having a holding in Legal & General, I will be buying more very soon. I believe it has a stellar yield that is set to be driven even higher on excellent growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

