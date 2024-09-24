Harvey Jones discovers that drip-feeding small, regular sums into a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a stunning total return, provided he gives it time.

How investing just £6.86 a day could make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Given that 4,000 Britons have become Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires, it isn’t an impossible target to aim for.

In fact, it’s becoming easier. Many of those investors built their pots at a time when the ISA allowance was just £7,000 a year. Today, it’s £20,000.

I can’t afford to invest anywhere near that much each year, but according to my sums, I don’t have to. It’s possible to do it by investing as a little as £6.86 a day, which is just over £208 a month.

I can make a million from the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index of blue-chip stocks has delivered on average total return of more than 7% a year over the longer run. I’ll try to improve on that, by building a portfolio of shares I hope will beat the index, although there are no guarantees. There never are when investing.

I’m not expecting to make an overnight fortune. The best way to get rich from shares is slowly, over decades. My table shows how my £6.86 a day rolls up over time.

Time 7% a year total return 9% a year total return 5 years £ 18,927 £ 20,195 10 years £ 41,961 £ 47,414 20 years £ 119,576 £ 153,729 30 years £ 272,257 £ 405,416 40 years £ 572,602 £1,001,251

The longer I invest, the better. That’s an obvious point, but the process is quite spectacular. In the first 10 years, my pot increases by £41,961, assuming a 7% return. In the final 10 years, it grows by £300,345. That’s because I’m generating growth upon growth.

Upping my return by just 2% a year has an outsized impact. Over 40 years, it gives me an extra £428,649. That turns my £6.86 a day into just over £1m. Not that any of this is guaranteed, of course.

As a benchmark, a Cash ISA paying 3% a year would take 85 years to make a £1m. Sadly, I won’t be around to enjoy that moment.

Bunzl’s smashed the index

I’d aim to beat the FTSE 100 by investing in stocks with terrific track records of outperformance, such as the hugely underrated Bunzl (LSE: BNZL).

Bunzl knuckles down to the unglamorous task supplying everyday items to other firms, such as disposable coffee cups, cleaning materials, and bandages and rubber gloves for hospitals. It’s grown rapidly by snapping up smaller rivals. In the year to August, it spent more than £650m on acquisitions. That’s par for the course for Bunzl.

The Bunzl share price is up an impressive 71.84% over five years and 21.59% over the last 12 months.

While the yield looks relatively low at 1.96%, don’t be misled. Bunzl’s a true Dividend Aristocrat, having increased shareholder payouts every year for the past 31 years. Only last month, the board hiked the interim payout by an impressive 10.4%.

Every stock has risks. Bunzl’s exposed to cyclical sectors of the economy, which could struggle if the US falls into recession. The shares are a little expensive, trading at 18.88 times earnings, and could fall if results disappoint.

A spread of around a dozen FTSE stocks like these could make me an ISA millionaire. I’ll consider Bunzl when I have the cash to spare and, with luck, I’ll be a millionaire in less than 40 years.