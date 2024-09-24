Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How investing just £6.86 a day could make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire 

How investing just £6.86 a day could make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire 

Harvey Jones discovers that drip-feeding small, regular sums into a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a stunning total return, provided he gives it time.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Given that 4,000 Britons have become Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires, it isn’t an impossible target to aim for.

In fact, it’s becoming easier. Many of those investors built their pots at a time when the ISA allowance was just £7,000 a year. Today, it’s £20,000.

I can’t afford to invest anywhere near that much each year, but according to my sums, I don’t have to. It’s possible to do it by investing as a little as £6.86 a day, which is just over £208 a month.

I can make a million from the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index of blue-chip stocks has delivered on average total return of more than 7% a year over the longer run. I’ll try to improve on that, by building a portfolio of shares I hope will beat the index, although there are no guarantees. There never are when investing.

I’m not expecting to make an overnight fortune. The best way to get rich from shares is slowly, over decades. My table shows how my £6.86 a day rolls up over time.

Time7% a year total return9% a year total return
5 years£ 18,927£ 20,195
10 years£ 41,961£ 47,414
20 years£ 119,576£ 153,729
30 years£ 272,257£ 405,416
40 years£ 572,602£1,001,251

The longer I invest, the better. That’s an obvious point, but the process is quite spectacular. In the first 10 years, my pot increases by £41,961, assuming a 7% return. In the final 10 years, it grows by £300,345. That’s because I’m generating growth upon growth.

Upping my return by just 2% a year has an outsized impact. Over 40 years, it gives me an extra £428,649. That turns my £6.86 a day into just over £1m. Not that any of this is guaranteed, of course.

As a benchmark, a Cash ISA paying 3% a year would take 85 years to make a £1m. Sadly, I won’t be around to enjoy that moment.

Bunzl’s smashed the index

I’d aim to beat the FTSE 100 by investing in stocks with terrific track records of outperformance, such as the hugely underrated Bunzl (LSE: BNZL).

Bunzl knuckles down to the unglamorous task supplying everyday items to other firms, such as disposable coffee cups, cleaning materials, and bandages and rubber gloves for hospitals. It’s grown rapidly by snapping up smaller rivals. In the year to August, it spent more than £650m on acquisitions. That’s par for the course for Bunzl.

The Bunzl share price is up an impressive 71.84% over five years and 21.59% over the last 12 months.

While the yield looks relatively low at 1.96%, don’t be misled. Bunzl’s a true Dividend Aristocrat, having increased shareholder payouts every year for the past 31 years. Only last month, the board hiked the interim payout by an impressive 10.4%.

Every stock has risks. Bunzl’s exposed to cyclical sectors of the economy, which could struggle if the US falls into recession. The shares are a little expensive, trading at 18.88 times earnings, and could fall if results disappoint.

A spread of around a dozen FTSE stocks like these could make me an ISA millionaire. I’ll consider Bunzl when I have the cash to spare and, with luck, I’ll be a millionaire in less than 40 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are 2 reasons why investors should consider buying Scottish Mortgage shares

| Charlie Keough

At their current price, this Fool reckons Scottish Mortgage shares could be a great stock to consider buying today.

Read more »

Value Shares

BT shares look cheap on a P/E ratio of 8. But I’d rather buy this fantastic FTSE 100 stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes BT's trading at a low valuation for a reason. So he’d rather buy another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Dividend Shares

Which is the better buy: Lloyds shares or this high-growth FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

I bought more of this FTSE 100 stock after I sold my Lloyds shares, and would do the same today…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Don’t be fooled by a P/E of 29 — this FTSE 250 stock’s cheaper than it looks

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 retailer at a P/E multiple of 29 doesn’t look like a stock to buy. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This fallen FTSE 250 darling could be the best share for me to buy now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how the start of a transformation at a beaten-down FTSE 250 company could make it a great…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get rich by investing in FTSE 100 shares?

| Charlie Carman

After lagging overseas stocks for over 10 years, our writer investigates whether FTSE 100 shares could be the smart place…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here are the stocks I’d buy to aim for a £4,037 second income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

With 15 years to retirement, it’s not too late to start investing for a second income. Stephen Wright outlines how…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Nuclear ambitions: the mini power plants keeping the Rolls-Royce share price up

| Mark David Hartley

Can a new nuclear deal keep the Rolls-Royce share price heading to the skies? Our writer looks at the factors…

Read more »