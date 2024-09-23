Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before October [PREMIUM PICKS]

Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before October

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.)

  • BAE Systems as well as the entire European defence shares has been consolidated for 6 months while the tailwind to increased defence expenditures amid rising geopolitical strife will continue for several years.
  • U.S. Army has awarded BAE a $440 million contract in September to produce additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles to replace the ones the government had already sent to Ukraine.
  • BAE Systems has lifted its full-year guidance following a significant increase in underlying sales and earnings for the first half of the year. For FY24, a 10%-12% surge in sales is projected.
  • Underlying earnings per share are expected to grow by 7% to 9%, up from the earlier guidance of 6% to 8%. Additionally, the company anticipates free cash flow exceeding £1.5bn, up from the previous target of more than £1.3bn.
  • CEO Charles Woodburn stated that the company will continue investing in new technologies, facilities, and human capital to maintain its record order backlog and help government customers stay ahead in an uncertain world.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems plc. Hayes Chan CFA owns shares of BAE Systems plc.

