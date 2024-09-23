Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Small-Cap Shares » 3 dirt cheap small-cap UK shares to consider buying this month

3 dirt cheap small-cap UK shares to consider buying this month

There are a lot of bargains to be found on the London Stock Exchange today. Here are three small-cap UK shares that look very cheap.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Small-cap UK shares continue to look cheap. In this area of the market, there are a lot of stocks trading at rock-bottom valuations right now.

Here, I’m going to highlight three UK small-caps that I reckon are in bargain basement territory at present. I think these shares are worth considering today as the value on offer could quickly disappear if investor sentiment picks up.

A P/E ratio of 7.4

First up we have Renold (LSE: RNO). It’s an international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products.

This stock looks very undervalued to me. Currently, it trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.4.

Given that this company generates a large chunk of its revenues from the US (where construction activity is likely to be buoyant in the years ahead due to government spending on infrastructure) and that it has a strong order book, I reckon that earnings multiple is too low.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that Renold has a bit of debt on its balance sheet. This is a risk.

At the current valuation, however, I like risk/reward skew. It’s worth noting that the company just resumed paying dividends, which suggests that management is confident about the future and not so worried about the debt.

Growth at an attractive price

Next we have Team17 (LSE: TM17). It’s a British video game and educational app developer.

Currently, the P/E ratio here is about 12. I think that’s great value.

This is a company with an excellent growth track record. Over the last five years, its revenues have climbed by a whopping 270% to £159m.

Meanwhile, management is optimistic about the future. “Looking ahead, there is significant growth potential in our core markets,” said CEO Steve Bell in the company’s recent H1 results.

Of course, video gaming is a dynamic market and there’s no guarantee that Team17 will continue to have success with its games (which include Monster Sanctuary, Worms, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat).

Again though, at the current valuation, I think the risk/reward proposition here is attractive.

Significant long-term potential

Finally, check out Volex (LSE: VLX). It’s a manufacturer of critical power and data transmission products.

I hold this stock myself and one reason for this is that I reckon it’s undervalued. Currently, the P/E ratio here is just 12.9.

Given that Volex makes products for the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) and data centre markets, and is enjoying strong growth itself (helped by key acquisitions), I reckon that multiple is on the low side.

It’s worth noting that the company recently advised that it’s performing well. In the first quarter of its financial year that ends on 31 March 2025, it registered year-on-year constant currency organic revenue growth of 9%, driven by “particularly strong performances” in the EV and data centre sectors.

Now, one issue with this company is that some of its markets can be a little cyclical at times. For example, last year, the EV market was quite weak.

Given this cyclicality, I think the key here is to take a long term view. Over the next decade, the EV and data centre markets are poised for significant growth, so Volex is well placed to do well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Volex Plc and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Small-Cap Shares

Investing Articles

This under-the-radar value stock could soar 93%, say analysts

| Ben McPoland

A City broker reckons this value stock could almost double. With an 8% dividend yield on offer too, I've had…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This penny stock once looked destined for big things! What’s happened?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor had high hopes for this penny stock in the past but the wheels look to have come off…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap penny stocks to consider buying for 2025!

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a high-risk strategy. But spectacular growth potential makes these cheap small caps worth a…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Why has this penny stock exploded 130% higher this year?

| Charlie Carman

This AIM-listed penny stock started the year below 12p but now trades for 27p. Charlie Carman delves into the reasons…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 UK stock that I think will soar in the next FTSE bull market

| Ben McPoland

This investor in AIM-listed hVIVO (LON:HVO) reckons the UK stock could continue rising higher after today's strong interim results.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Helium One Global is up 344%! Should I buy this penny share at 1.1p?

| Ben McPoland

Investors have been snapping up Helium One Global (LON:HE1) in recent weeks. Should I add this penny share to my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 penny stock I just had to buy at 10p!

| Ben McPoland

This investor added a penny stock to his Stocks and Shares ISA recently. Here, he explains why he's bullish on…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Avacta the best ex-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Avacta share price is up 250% in five years, but can this ex-penny stock maintain this momentum, or is…

Read more »