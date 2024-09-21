Member Login
How I'd invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in the stock market.

Ben McPoland
Ben McPoland
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Whenever I have spare cash, I invest in companies inside my Stocks and Shares ISA. Eventually, I’d like to live off the passive income generated from this portfolio.

However, this isn’t a get-rich-quick strategy. I’m going to have to be patient.

But the good news is that small amounts can add up to a surprisingly large amount, given enough time.

Passive investing

One of the simplest ways to build up a portfolio is through low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These allow people to invest in multiple stocks, bonds, property, and more, in one fell swoop.

Many UK investors gravitate toward the FTSE 100, known for its stability and generous dividends. The long-term annual average is around 8%.

However, it’s a fact that many of the world-changing firms are listed across the pond. Their products dominate our day-to-day lives, whether that’s iPhones (Apple), entertainment (Disney and Netflix), Facebook and Instagram (Meta Platforms), or Google search (Alphabet).

The S&P 500, with its significant exposure to technology stocks, has generated average returns of around 10% (including dividends).

Passive income potential

Let’s assume I invest passively in both indexes and the historical returns stay broadly the same (which isn’t guaranteed). So that’s 9%.

In this scenario, I’d end up with £1,159,308 after 35 years of investing just £99 a week (not including any platforms fees). And that’s starting from scratch!

At this point, I could employ the 4% withdrawal rule. This would see me drawing down £46,372 a year.

Active investing

Rather than passive investing, though, I’ve decided to take an active, stock-picking approach. This is riskier and more time-consuming, but the potential rewards are far greater.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) is a great example of this. The stock is up almost 1,300% since my initial investment in 2017. It’s been an incredible long-term winner and is now at a record high.

The firm has evolved from selling just Tasers into a mission-critical public safety technology platform. Today, its products range from body and vehicle cameras to cloud-based AI services and drones.

Many police officers in the US and UK now wear Axon’s body-cams (for accountability and evidence gathering) and Tasers (for safety and a less-lethal option than guns). This is contracted recurring revenue for Axon.

However, the wider international opportunity for both products remains absolutely massive. The market penetration rate in Europe, Asia, and Latin America is basically near 0%!

Source: Axon Enterprise

In Scotland, the police, lawyers, and the courts all now rely on Axon’s unified evidence database. The mind boggles at the growth potential if other countries (far larger than Scotland) also migrate their entire justice systems over to Axon’s platform.

Of course, all this opens up data privacy issues, which is a risk. And the stock is far from cheap nowadays.

Aiming for higher

I wish all my investments had generated Axon-like returns, but the truth is that I’ve bought some duds too.

However, the maths is skewed in my favour because the potential gains from top stocks are theoretically uncapped.

  • Axon Enterprise: +1,300% (so far)
  • Maximum loss from dud: -100%

Even if I only managed an extra 2% return on the S&P 500 (so, 12%), that’s enough for a £2,352,389 portfolio. In passive income terms, it’s equivalent to £94,095 a year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Axon Enterprise, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

