Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1,043 National Grid shares could make £3,292 a year in passive income!

1,043 National Grid shares could make £3,292 a year in passive income!

National Grid shares deliver a high yield that can generate significant passive income, especially if the dividends are used to buy more of the stock.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: National Grid plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid (LSE: NG) shares paid a dividend in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2024 of 58.52p. This means a yield on the current £10.55 share price of 5.6%.

By contrast, the average FTSE 100 yield is presently 3.6%, and the FTSE 250’s is even lower at 3.3%.

£11,000 – the average UK savings amount – would buy 1,043 shares in the electricity and gas transmission and distribution giant.

These would pay £616 in dividends in the first year and it would rise to £6,160 after 10 years on the same average yield, then to £18,480 after 30 years.

The key to supercharging returns

This is clearly a better yield than can be had from standard UK bank savings accounts. However, it could be much more by making one simple adjustment to the dividends paid out.

Specifically, using them to buy more National Grid shares would produce exponentially higher returns than withdrawing them from the investment account each year.

Doing this – called ‘dividend compounding’ – would make an extra £8,232 after 10 years, not £6,160. And after 30 years on the same 5.6% average yield, the additional return would be £47,791, rather than £18,480!

By that time, the total investment of £58,791 would be paying £3,292 every year in dividends.

How does the business look?

A company’s share price and dividend are powered by earnings growth over time.

In National Grid’s case, a risk to this remains the heavy investment required to maintain its current power network. Further major funding is also necessary for its energy transition programme.

That said, it expects this expenditure to boost its asset growth to around 10% a year over that period.

Additionally, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase 11.8% to the end of its fiscal year 2027. Earnings per share are expected to increase by 7.3% a year to that point. And return on equity is forecast to be 9.9% by that time.

In its 2024 results released on 23 May, underlying operating profit rose 4% year on year to £4.8bn. This was driven by revenue growth in its UK electricity transmission business and by higher rates in its US operations.

Aside from its UK business, the firm has more than 20m electricity, natural gas, and clean energy customers in New York and Massachusetts.

Will I buy the shares?

After I turned 50 a while back, I have focused on stocks that generate me a very high dividend income. These include M&G, Phoenix Group Holdings, Legal & General, and abrdn, with an average yield of around 9%.

So there is little point in me adding National Grid on this basis at its present 5.6% yield.

However, if I were at an earlier stage in the investment cycle, the firm would be a much more attractive package.

In addition to its good yield, it also has strong growth prospects in the UK’s core infrastructure, in my view. Additionally, I think its investment in the global energy transition will pay off over time, in the UK, US, and European markets.

On that basis, I would buy it now if I were even 10 years younger.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Abrdn Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price ready to break through 500p?

| Harshil Patel

Rolls-Royce is part-way through a multi-year transformation programme. Our writer explores if its share price has room to fly.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £951,608

| Harshil Patel

There are more than 4,000 ISA millionaires in the UK. Our writer outlines his plan and looks at a top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing regularly could help me create a passive income stream worth £312 per week

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down how she would aim to build a passive income stream by investing in quality dividend shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 wonderful FTSE 100 stock I’d love to buy

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE 100 stock looks like an excellent stock for her and her holdings and details…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock might be an underrated gem for investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how this FTSE 250 stock is looking to turn around its fortunes and why investors should be…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My favourite AIM growth stock is up 10% after today’s results and 991% over 5 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had been looking forward to today's results from this AIM-listed growth stock for weeks and they haven't disappointed.…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month, is NIO stock in recovery mode?

| Gordon Best

NIO has long been one of the most speculative stocks out there. But after a 32% rise in a month,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price be in 5 years?

| Gordon Best

The renewable energy sector is expected to see enormous growth over the coming years. So what does this mean for…

Read more »