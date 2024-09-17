Member Login
The Tesco share price has soared 9% in a month! I'd buy the stock today

It’s been a very good month for the Tesco share price. But this Fool thinks the stock has much more to give. Here he explains why.

Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price has blown the FTSE 100’s performance out of the water in recent months. Stock in Britain’s biggest grocery retailer is up 9.3% in the last month alone. For comparison, the Footsie is down 0.1% during the same period.

That now means Tesco shares have climbed 27.3% year to date. They’re up 37.5% over the last 12 months. Zooming out even further, they’ve returned an impressive 22.1% over the last five years.

I don’t hold Tesco for my portfolio. However, it’s a stock I’m keen on. If I had the investable cash, I’d add it to my holdings today. Here’s why.

The top dog

The main reason I like Tesco is because of its dominant market share. It has a 27.7% grip over the market, making it the frontrunner by some distance. In second place is Sainsbury’s with a 15.3% share.

That gives it a big edge over its competition. Tesco has incredibly strong brand recognition. It comes with other benefits too, such as economies of scale.

Passive income

Then there’s the passive income on offer. Tesco yields a healthy 3.2%. That’s below the FTSE 100 average. However, I see potential for further growth in the future.

Last year its payout climbed 11% to 12.1p per share. Alongside that, it completed £750m worth of share buybacks.

In its most recent commitment, the business has announced it plans to buy back up to £1bn worth of shares by April 2025.

Since launching its capital return programme back in October 2021, Tesco has bought back nearly £2bn worth of shares.

Rising threats

While I’m bullish on the business given its dominant position in the grocery retail industry, the rise of competition is most certainly something to keep an eye on. That comes largely in the form of budget retailers such as Aldi and Lidl. In recent years, they’ve continued to grow in popularity.

The cost-of-living crisis has aided that. As consumers have felt the pinch on their wallets, naturally they’ve been forced around to shop for the best deals.

Aldi’s market share surpassing 10% for the first time recently is proof of just how far the German outfit has come. In the years ahead, Tesco will have to navigate the challenge of more consumers considering switching.

Coping just fine

But so far, I’ve been largely impressed with how Tesco has dealt with the threat. It has introduced measures such as Aldi price match to retain customers.

On top of that, it has its Clubcard loyalty programme, which has been a key pillar to its success in recent times. Nearly 22m people now have a Clubcard while its app has also seen solid growth in the total number of users.

Tesco cited its Clubcard strategy as a major driver behind the 159% jump in pre-tax profits it posted last year.

I like what I see

With that considered, even despite its rise I think Tesco could be a smart addition to my portfolio today.

The stock looks like good value for money, trading on 15.2 times earnings. That’s above the FTSE 100 average of 11 but I’m content with paying a premium for quality businesses. And in my opinion, Tesco is just that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

