Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Nvidia stock via an ETP and it’s risky

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Nvidia stock via an ETP and it’s risky

Nvidia stock has a lot of potential. But investing in it via a leveraged exchange-traded product could be very risky, says Edward Sheldon.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that UK investors have been buying Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock recently. What’s interesting, however, is that Hargreaves Lansdown data shows that a lot of investors have been investing via a product called the Leverage Shares PLC 3X Nvidia ETP or ‘3NVD’.

So, what’s this product all about? And is it a good way to buy shares in the chip company for my portfolio?

Leveraged exposure to Nvidia

The Leverage Shares PLC 3X Nvidia ETP is a London Stock Exchange-listed exchange-traded product (ETP) that provides exposure to Nvidia stock. However, it doesn’t provide standard exposure to the growth stock.

Instead, it provides three times the exposure to it. In other words, if Nvidia stock was to rise by 1% in a day, this ETP should in theory rise by about 3%.

High risk, high return

Now, the thing to understand about leverage is that it can magnify both gains and losses. So using it can be very risky.

If Nvidia shares were to fall by 5% in a day, this ETP would fall by about 15%. That’s a big loss.

The potential for nasty losses was illustrated earlier this month when Nvidia experienced some volatility. When the company’s share price fell by almost 10% on 3 September, the price of this ETP fell from $50.21 to $35.81. That represents a loss of approximately 29% – ouch!

It’s worth noting that to break even after a loss of 29% one would need to generate a gain of about 41%.

My thoughts

Given the high-risk nature of this product, I won’t be touching it any time soon. For me, it’s far too risky.

That said, I remain very bullish on Nvidia itself. Many people believe this stock is in an AI bubble today. I disagree.

In my view, this is a company with substantial growth potential thanks to its leading position in the AI chip market. And I believe the shares are reasonably valued at present.

For the year ending 31 January 2026 (the next financial year), analysts expect Nvidia to generate earnings per share of $4.02 (I actually think earnings may be way higher than this). That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 30.

Given that revenue and earnings are projected to grow by over 40% next year, that multiple looks very fair to me.

We are at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

I’ll be buying more shares soon

Of course, there are plenty of risks here.

Right now, much of the growth is coming from spending by the other ‘Magnificent 7’ companies. This year, for example, around 45% of Microsoft’s capital expenditure is going to Nvidia.

If these companies were to pull back on their AI spending, Nvidia’s growth could slow and the shares could fall.

Another risk is new AI chips from competitors. At present, many of the Mag 7 companies are working on their own chips.

Given that AI is realistically still in its infancy, however, I see a long growth runway ahead for Nvidia. And while it’s a large holding for me already, I plan to buy a few more shares in the company for my portfolio soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown, Microsoft and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesla share price be 5 years from now?

| Stephen Wright

With robotaxis set to be unveiled next month, could ARK Invest be right in thinking the Tesla share price is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have generated market-beating returns for investors over the past two years. But it's also planning to reinstate its…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This lesser-known US dividend stock has a P/E of 8.5 and a 13.2% yield

| Dr. James Fox

This American tanker company offers an industry-topping dividend yield. Dr James Fox explores whether this dividend stock is worth watching.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why passive income investors should look at UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Higher dividend yields, lower taxes, and reduced currency risks are three reasons for UK investors to look close to home…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

If I only bought dividend stocks for my ISA, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could get to £1k a month in passive income by investing his full ISA allowance…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Phoenix Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The Phoenix Group share price has had a rough time lately, down nearly 20% in five years. But with shifting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 35% and 76% these FTSE value shares yield 12% and 10%. Be careful!

| Harvey Jones

After a torrid year these two FTSE 250 value shares now have double-digit yields. Or so Harvey Jones thought until…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend shares have great track records when it comes to increasing their payouts, and they've created a lot of…

Read more »