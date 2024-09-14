Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 almost penny stock I’d buy if stock markets start to dip

1 almost penny stock I’d buy if stock markets start to dip

When the stock market starts to tumble, I won’t be panicking. Instead, I’ll be snapping up some dirt cheap penny stocks for my portfolio.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are some of the worst-performing investments during a market downturn. These are usually first in line to be sold off as investors panic to try and minimise losses. And it isn’t exactly surprising.

After all, these tiny businesses don’t typically have much access to capital and are highly sensitive to economic conditions. This is made perfectly clear when looking at the FTSE AIM All-Share index, down more than 40% since inflation crept into the limelight.

Since then, economic conditions in the UK have drastically improved. And interest rates are even starting to come down.

However, the damage inflicted on many of these businesses still needs some time to be repaired. And this handicap could cause plenty of penny stocks to continue falling even though the worst might be over. But that could also spell opportunity for one business if it tumbles to the right price.

A potential industry leader?

ITM Power‘s (LSE:ITM) a business I’ve been keeping tabs on for many years. And since 2020, I’ve been fairly critical, especially in regards to its valuation. Looking back, I see that my concerns were spot-on.

The group has promising electrolyser technology that enables hydrogen extraction from water without creating carbon emissions. That makes it far more sustainable than traditional hydrogen sources like crude oil.

The hype surrounding hydrogen as an alternative fuel source sent shares skyrocketing in 2021. Investors were so focused on the long-term potential that they grew blind to the immense challenges of transitioning from a research-based to a production-based company.

As I feared, customer orders started getting continuously delayed as management tackled the challenges of the transition. And with investor’s unrealistic expectations not being met, the share price crashed by more than 90% within two years.

But the company’s far from doomed. Its technology works. And while the hydrogen market‘s still in its infancy, there’s active demand for gas in the aerospace, healthcare, and energy sectors.

Management’s been simplifying its production line, helping to clear the backlog of orders. Subsequently, revenue started moving in the right direction. And while the firm’s still a long way off from being profitable, losses from operations in its 2024 fiscal year ending in April fell by more than 60%!

In other words, ITM Power’s starting to look more and more like a viable business.

Finding the right price

Despite the collapse of its valuation, ITM Power shares aren’t in penny stock territory yet (a price in pence and a market cap below £100m). The price technically is but the market cap is still well above that figure. Yet that could change. Even at current prices, the shares are still trading at a premium with a price-to-sales ratio of around 18.7.

For reference, the average across the FTSE is usually around 3. That means high levels of volatility are to be expected, especially if the stock market decides to take another tumble down the line. Should this business return to penny stock territory while maintaining operational progress, then I will be finally ready to invest in this enterprise, albeit with a small initial position.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Itm Power Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Value Shares

Is Glencore a top value stock after a 35% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Glencore appears to be a value stock. However, taking a closer look at the large-scale commodities business,…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two dividend stocks could potentially offer those in or approaching retirement a nice mix of income and portfolio stability.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it finally time for me to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Alan Oscroft

I think most of my favourite FTSE 100 income stocks still look like they're very good value today. This one's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite UK stocks still looks undervalued

| Gordon Best

This Fool is always on the hunt for UK stocks with plenty of potential. One of my favourites is still…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What happened to last year’s dogs of the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

The worst performers of the FTSE 100 last year have seen mixed fortunes so far in 2024. So would I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy these FTSE 100 giants at 52-week lows?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox presents arguments for and against buying shares in these FTSE 100 giants after their valuations crumbled to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Lloyds shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares have delivered a strong return this year. Roland Head explains why he's optimistic about the potential for further…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks I’d buy ahead of the Magnificent Seven

| Stephen Wright

It’s not just the US that has growth stocks with terrific prospects. The UK also has some quality businesses that…

Read more »