Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the GSK share price the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

Is the GSK share price the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

The GSK share price is nearly 10% off its 52-week high, and this Fool is keen to take a closer look. Could it be a stock for him to consider?

Posted by
Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Published
| More on:

Image source: GSK plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At £16.59, the GSK (LSE: GSK) share price is 8.6% off its 52-week high. Despite it still being up 12.1% in 2024, could the pharmaceutical giant be the biggest bargain that the FTSE 100 has to offer?

Potentially. There are a few ways to go about answering that question. Let’s delve in.

Valuation

Arguably the most important way to answer my question is to look at fundamentals such as valuation. There are multiple methods available for valuing a stock. One is the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Assessing GSK’s P/E, the stock looks like good value for money. As seen below, it trades at a P/E of 16.9. Granted, that’s higher than the Footsie average of 11. Nonetheless, it’s significantly cheaper than a host of its peers including AstraZeneca (39.4) and Zoetis (37.5).


Created with TradingView

Dividend yield

In tandem with its solid valuation, I also like the passive income on offer. As the chart below highlights, the stock yields a healthy 3.6% dividend.

That’s in line with the FTSE 100 average. Furthermore, it’s also higher than AstraZeneca’s 1.8% yield and Zoetis’ 0.9% payout. Looking ahead, it’s predicted that GSK’s dividend will rise to 4.1% by the end of 2026.


Created with TradingView

The risks

Based on the above, GSK looks like a stock well worthy of further investigation. But what’s been holding its share price back in the last couple of months?

The main factor is its potential litigation issues with Zantac. It’s a heartburn drug that was removed from the market in 2019 due to its links with causing cancer. While the firm had settled previous lawsuits related to the drug, in late May, a US court ruled that 72,000 new lawsuits could move forward.

GSK continues to state that there is no consistent evidence that Zantac provides any risk of cancer. That said, the ruling wiped £7bn off the stock’s value in a single day. It has also been predicted it could cost the firm up to £3bn in settlement fees.

Growing pipeline

Legal challenges are always a threat when investing in pharma stocks. So, I’ll be watching closely over the months ahead to see how it unfolds.

But even with this challenge, GSK continues to grow its pipeline, which I like to see. In its latest results, it stated it has now secured approvals or filings for 10 “major opportunities”. It’s for reasons such as this that it lifted its full-year guidance. Sales growth should now come in between 7% and 9%.

A bargain?

Right now, I think the FTSE 100 is full to the brim with bargains. So, would I say GSK is the biggest bargain on the index? I don’t think so.

However, that’s not to say I wouldn’t strongly consider buying the stock today if I had the cash. In fact, it’s a business I really like the look of.

GSK looks like it could face challenges in the months ahead. However, as a long-term buy, I think the stock could be a shrewd purchase today. I’m largely drawn in by its solid valuation, healthy passive income on offer, and growing pipeline.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 slow and steady dividend shares I’d buy for a winning portfolio

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down her approach to dividend shares and details two picks she’s a fan of to help build…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for growth stocks? This FTSE 250 stock could be a great buy for me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Growth stocks come in all shapes and sizes. Our writer details one tech pick she believes could be a savvy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares do I need to buy for a £100 monthly income?

| Charlie Carman

Legal & General shares offer a market-leading dividend yield. Our writer analyses the investment case for this passive income superstar.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s most shorted stock?

| James Beard

Five investors have borrowed 5.66% of this FTSE 100 stock in the hope that it falls in value. Our writer’s…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Rightmove and Rentokil are 2 FTSE 100 shares in the news. Should I buy?

| James Beard

Two FTSE 100 shares hit the headlines today (11 September) for very different reasons. Our writer ponders whether now could…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 250 income icons yielding above 6% that could pay me cash for life

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two different FTSE 250 income shares that have both paid continuous dividends for at least the…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

With these 3 growth stocks, I’m hoping to build generational wealth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three growth stocks are capable of generating spectacular returns for his portfolio over the next few…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

What does a rejected takeover mean for the Rightmove share price?

| Gordon Best

With news breaking of a rejected takeover for Rightmove by Australia’s REA Group, what's next for the share price? Gordon…

Read more »