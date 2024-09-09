Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Member Login
Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

IMI (LSE:IMI)

  • With 162 years of engineering heritage, IMI helps its customers solve difficult engineering challenges and directly impact everyday life.
  • IMI has recently restructured its business, forming five market sector teams with a £23bn total address market.
  • It continues to deliver industry-enviable returns on equity (ROE) and free cash flow conversion, yet it remains undervalued.
  • The First Half of 2024 results showed strong performance, with revenue rising 5% organically and operating profit surging 19%. 
  • The board announced a 10% increase in its dividend and a £100 million share buyback, reconfirming its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance (£1.2 to £1.26).

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended IMI plc.

