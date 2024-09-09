Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- With 162 years of engineering heritage, IMI helps its customers solve difficult engineering challenges and directly impact everyday life.
- IMI has recently restructured its business, forming five market sector teams with a £23bn total address market.
- It continues to deliver industry-enviable returns on equity (ROE) and free cash flow conversion, yet it remains undervalued.
- The First Half of 2024 results showed strong performance, with revenue rising 5% organically and operating profit surging 19%.
- The board announced a 10% increase in its dividend and a £100 million share buyback, reconfirming its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance (£1.2 to £1.26).