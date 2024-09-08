Member Login
How much passive income could I make with a £330 monthly investment?

How much passive income could I make with a £330 monthly investment?

Looking to make a life-changing passive income? Here’s how investing just a few hundred pounds across ISAs each month might set me up for life.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The average Briton saves a few hundred pounds every month, research shows. If put to work in the right way, that could create a healthy passive income for retirement. Here’s how.

Head for an ISA

According to insurance company Shepherds Friendly, the typical UK adult sets aside £330 monthly in a savings account. That’s not bad, I think. But this amount of money’s unlikely to generate life-changing wealth if not invested in the right way.

The first thing I’d do to maximise my returns is to deposit money in an Individual Savings Account (ISA). I won’t have to pay a single penny in capital gains tax or dividend tax, which can potentially save me thousands every year.

Plenty of choice

Investors have different ISAs to choose from too. A Cash ISA’s a standard cash savings account. Meanwhile, the Stocks and Shares ISA allows investment in a variety of different instruments like equities, bonds and funds.

Lifetime ISAs can be used to hold all of the above, with a 25% government top-up on deposits. However, they have an annual limit of £4,000 and certain restrictions.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Making a plan

The amount of passive income I make will benefit from using a tax-efficient ISA. But the exact level of income I’d enjoy would depend on my investing goals and attitude to risk.

Putting cash in an ISA will give me peace of mind, but it will likely give me a much lower return than if I used my money to buy stocks or funds, for instance.

So what might be a good balance of the two? I think an 80-20 split between riskier assets (like shares) and holding cash on account could work nicely for me.

I could park 20% of my £330 monthly savings (£66) into a Cash ISA, and the remaining 80% (£264) into a Stocks and Shares ISA. This way I don’t need to worry about the early withdrawal penalties associated with the Lifetime ISA.

Based on a 4% savings rate, my Cash ISA would make me £45,807 over 30 years. And assuming I can enjoy a 9% annual average return with my Stocks and Shares ISA, I could generate £483,316 with dividends reinvested.

If I then combined both amounts and drew down 4% each year, I’d have a £21,165 passive income to supplement my State Pension.

A top fund

As I say, there are plenty of assets I can buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA. But a great way to try and achieve that 9% average yearly return could be to buy a FTSE 250 tracker fund.

More specifically, the Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (LSE:VMID) might be the way to go. With an ultra-low management fee of 0.1%, it’s extremely cost-effective.

But why track the UK-focused FTSE 250, you ask? Well, since its inception in 1992, the index has delivered a mighty annual average return of around 11%. That’s not to be sniffed at and this ETF could be a great way to access such a return.

That said, while tracking the index might spread the risk, the ETF’s returns might disappoint if Britain’s economy fails to grow as strongly as in previous years. But on balance, I believe it could be a great way to build long-term wealth and is well worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

