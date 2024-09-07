Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 20%! Major brokers are tipping this FTSE 100 finance giant for a recovery

Down 20%! Major brokers are tipping this FTSE 100 finance giant for a recovery

Two of the UK’s largest brokers are positive about the prospects of this recovering FTSE 100 firm. With the share price climbing, is it time to buy?

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The embattled FTSE 100 financial investment giant St James’s Place (LSE: STJ) is making a spectacular comeback – and it isn’t going unnoticed. Two of the UK’s largest investment banks have given the stock an Overweight rating in the past few days. Both Barclays and JP Morgan think things are going to keep getting better from here.

Shares in the major London-based financial firm are down 20% over the past year but lately, things are looking up. Since hitting a 10-year low on 16 April, the stock’s recovered a massive 74.6%!

Not everyone is so positive though. Four investment managers still have short positions open on the stock, including Marshall Wace and Millennium International.

So let’s take a look at the company’s books and figure out if it’s worth considering.

First, how did it get here? 

St James’s Place is the UK’s biggest provider of financial advice, serving 960,000 of the country’s wealthiest residents. So I can imagine it’s pretty embarrassing when the company’s own stock is struggling.

The past two and half years haven’t been kind with the share price down to £7 from a high of £16.83 at the end of 2021. At its lowest point in April, it had fallen 75%.

New consumer protection rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority last year took the firm by surprise. Suddenly, its exceptionally high fee structure was no longer considered acceptable.

Lack of transparency was also noted as an unfavourable factor. Couple this with increasingly popular robo-advisors and index-linked funds and suddenly the company’s entire business model was in danger.

The regulatory changes raised questions regarding the company’s compliance so it put aside £426m for potential customer refunds. Subsequent changes to the fee structure meant net inflows fell to £700m from £2bn the year prior, hurting the share price.

But a shakeup, restructuring and share buyback programme have put things back on track.

So is it heading for success?

Let’s take a look

St James’s Place’s balance sheet looks clean. With half a billion in debt, £1bn in equity and about £6bn in cash, it’s pretty solid. And with a £3.8bn market-cap dwarfed by £26.8bn in sales, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is minuscule, at 0.1 times. 

Earlier this year it became unprofitable, with earnings per share (EPS) slipping to a 1.8p per share loss. But now it’s back in the game with a record £181.9bn funds under management. In the latest first-half earnings results released last month, revenue increased and net income grew 2.2%. Profit margins are down to 1% from 2% due to all the regulation-related expenses but otherwise, it’s doing well.

The recent success is likely due to a £100m cost-cutting exercise and £32.9m share buyback programme announced in August. But CEO Mark Fitzpatrick says the company still has a lot of hard work ahead over the next 24 months. The long-term consequences of the cost-cutting are yet to be realised and could strain the share price.

Overall, the recovery’s impressive. There are still risks but with 3% more clients this year, people appear to be happy about the changes.

It might even come back stronger than ever. I like its chances, so I plan to buy the shares as soon as I have free capital this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d bought this cheap Vanguard ETF 5 years ago I’d have made around twice the return of the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Thinking of investing in a FTSE exchange-traded fund? Investors may want to check out the performance of this cheap global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.8% yield! Might this well-known FTSE 250 stock deliver its dazzling dividend for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Few shares have a dividend yield approaching double digits. But this FTSE 250 company does! Christopher Ruane weighs the investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy shares in Greggs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a great investment in recent years with both capital gains and income. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend £300 a month on this FTSE 100 share to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With an illustration from his own portfolio, our writer explains how he'd target a four-figure second income in a few…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares with the Warren Buffett ‘secret sauce’

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the best dividend shares are ones that can also reinvest their earnings at good rates. Which FTSE…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Avacta the best ex-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Avacta share price is up 250% in five years, but can this ex-penny stock maintain this momentum, or is…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2025 stock market correction

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian reveals where he's looking in an upcoming potential stock market correction in 2025 to try and generate market-beating…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A top broker has named these 2 UK shares as buys

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After diving into the numbers, City analysts liked what they saw in these two UK shares and reiterated buy ratings…

Read more »