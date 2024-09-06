Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See how much I’d need to invest in UK dividend stocks to retire on the passive income

See how much I’d need to invest in UK dividend stocks to retire on the passive income

Harvey Jones reckons that Footsie 100 dividend income shares are a brilliant way of generating a passive income with minimal effort.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’d love to generate a reliable stream of passive income. One that keeps rolling in even if I can’t face getting out of bed that day. I’m not there yet, but I’m working on it.

I have enough work to do with my main job. So I want my second income stream to involve minimal effort. That’s why I’m trying to earn it from investing in FTSE 100 dividend income stocks. Basically, once I’ve bought them, I can leave them to it, just checking in now and again to see how they’re getting on.

Let the dividends roll in

At some point, I hope they generate enough income for me to give up work altogether, and retire in a degree of comfort.

Let’s say I want to generate £25,000 a year on top of the state pension, purely from my portfolio of dividend stocks. An old rule of thumb known as the ‘safe withdrawal rate’ suggests that an investor can take 4% of their portfolio as income each year, without eating into the capital.

Using that, I’d need a portfolio of £625,000 to generate my £25k. I can’t do that overnight. Investing in shares has always been a long-term game.

So let’s say I had 30 years to do it in. If I put away £300 a month, and increased my contribution by 5% a year, I’d have £633,714 after three decades. This assumes my portfolio matches the long-term average FTSE 100 growth rate of around 7% a year.

I’ll have contributed £239,180 in total, while my compounded returns would have handed me £394,534 for doing very little.

I’d actually hope to generate more than 7% a year, by hand-picking a selection of top stocks rather than simply tracking the market.

Commodity giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) is an interesting example. It’s one of the largest natural resources companies in the world, producing the metals and minerals needed to build the global economy.

The Rio Tinto share price looks cheap

Yet its shares have been through a bumpy time, along with the rest of the mining sector, as the biggest source of global demand, China, runs into problems. The threat of the US recession isn’t helping, either. 

As a result, the Rio Tinto share price has fallen 7.72% over the last 12 months. The positive side is that it now looks cheap trading at just 8.34 times earnings. That’s roughly half today’s FTSE 100 average valuation.

Better still, they currently yield a staggering 7.52%. That’s more than double the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.7%. It’s a brilliant income stream, although of course, not guaranteed. Dividends never are. In fact, markets reckon the yield will dip slightly to 6.93% this year, then to 6.89% in 2025.

Another threat is that the global economy struggles for longer than we’d all like, hitting demand for natural resources and knocking Rio Tinto’s sales and profits.

I’d therefore build a balanced portfolio of around 15 FTSE 100 stocks with different yields and risk profiles, to spread my risk. Most importantly, I wouldn’t waste time. The sooner I invest, the longer my money has to grow, and the more passive income I should eventually earn. With luck, I’ll get more than £25,000 a year. Fingers crossed!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

9% yield and exceptional value! Here’s a potential pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool says Vodafone's 9% yield is growing more attractive because the company is also undervalued. He's considering it for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I could buy any FTSE 100 shares today, it would be these 2 picks!

| Sumayya Mansoor

These two FTSE 100 shares look like attractive options to our writer. Here she details the investment case for both.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up 78% but still dirt-cheap with a P/E of 4.2!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is fascinated by the IAG share price, which looks fantastic value today. But he's worried he might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 company looks undervalued to me

| Gordon Best

Investing in the FTSE 250 doesn't always mean finding the next big thing. To me, companies with quality fundamentals and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I reckon the Tesco share price is a no-brainer opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price recently caught this writer’s eye. Here she explains why the shares look like a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

All it takes is £10,175 in these 3 dividend shares to target £1,000 in passive income per year

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three UK dividend shares that are sporting incredible yields between 9.4% and 10.5% for this financial year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 75% in 5 years, can the Ocado share price ever recover?

| Gordon Best

Hype can be a dangerous thing in the market, and Ocado could be considered a victim of this, with the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Should I have buyer’s remorse after adding this FTSE bargain stock to my ISA?

| James Beard

After bagging what I believed was a FTSE 100 bargain, I’ve read a newspaper story that makes me want to…

Read more »