How I’d try and build a £10k second income for the cost of an Oasis ticket a month

Hundreds of thousands of Brits were madly trying to buy an Oasis ticket recently, but what if that kind of money were invested towards one day achieving a second income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Oasis tickets for £150? Blimey. Nostalgia is getting expensive. Thankfully, I was not one of the hordes of people who spent a Saturday patiently waiting by the laptop in hope of a ticket or four. But upon seeing the prices, I did wonder how that money could be put to building a second income sometime in the future.

That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with a bit of a splurge on remembering back when music was good. But anyone who could afford those tickets might want to think about what else they could do with setting aside that kind of money. So let’s run through a quick scenario on how an Oasis ticket a month might create a £10k second yearly income several years down the line.

What to buy?

How much was a ticket? Strangely, that is not an easy question to answer thanks to the bizarre nature of “surge pricing” but I’ll go with the £150 figure. So, let’s assume we can put aside £150 a month into a second income. Does that sound possible? I bet a lot of those singing along in the stadiums next summer would say it isn’t. Let’s see if I can prove them wrong.

My first step will be finding an investment that can take that money and multiply it into more money. For this purpose, I don’t think there are better places than the stock market but some might say this is not a simple endeavour. One strategy is to look at companies you buy from yourself – or to ‘buy what you know’, as they say.

Perhaps I’ll be sipping a Guinness waiting for the encore and think, ‘My. This is tasty’. Well, the company that sells the beer, Diageo (LSE: DGE), is listed on the London Stock Exchange and buying a few shares in the beverage firm takes seconds (and is likely a fair sight less irritating than dealing with Ticketmaster.)

Building wealth

Diageo has global reach with 76% of revenues from outside Europe. Its brand strategy centres on high-quality alcoholic drinks like Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, and Bailey’s. Alcohol is a defensive product too – sales stay good even when the economy is bad – which means less worry about the shares during recessions and the like.

While dangers exist, such as the lower alcohol consumption of younger generations, this could very well be a stock that builds wealth over years and decades to come and is why I own the shares myself.

With a basket of quality firms like Diageo, my small savings will hopefully snowball for decades before I withdraw my second income. On a 30-year investing timeline, with £150 compounding at a 9% return, then I’ll have built up £257,157.

A 4% annual drawdown rate on that gives me £10,286, neatly hitting that £10k target. I imagine if I followed through on this kind of plan, then I would not be looking back in anger. Ahem.