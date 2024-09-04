Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Down 96%, is this FTSE 250 stock the biggest bargain in the index?

Down 96%, is this FTSE 250 stock the biggest bargain in the index?

Jon Smith wonders if he should put his cash to work in a FTSE 250 stock that has been plummeting in both the short and long term.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a general rule of thumb, the stock market tends to offer long-term positive returns. The longer the time period you look at, the more likely it is that the trend has been higher. However, this isn’t always the case for individual shares. In fact, this FTSE 250 stock is down 96% over the past five years. Down 57% over just the past year, I took a look to see if it’s time for me to snap it up.

The wrong strategy

I’m referring to Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML). I wrote about the stock back in July when the half-year results came out. Even though the stock rallied 11% on the day of writing (24 July), I didn’t think that it would materialise into a sustained rally. This turned out to be correct, with the stock down 4% over the past month.

One reason why I struggle to see a large rally is because of weak demand. Revenue fell by 11% in H1 versus the same period last year. It’s true that the average selling price of the cars is rising. For example, the average price for H1 was £274k, up 29% from the H1 2023 figure of £212k. Yet this also flags up the problem. The company is selling fewer cars but at a higher price. If it keeps pushing up the price, I think demand will fall even further as even wealthy might look around for a less pricey luxury alternative.

From my perspective, I’d rather the firm offered a cheaper entry level car model, which could then be marketed to more people. This could help to fuel sales and boost revenue going forward. Yet there doesn’t appear to be any sign of this. Instead, the firm is focusing on releasing new special edition models. These are going to be even more expensive, so I don’t see this solving the problem at all.

I think the share price will keep moving lower until the business can pivot to a strategy that works.

Why it could be a bargain

Yet there’s still a case to be made for the stock becoming a bargain. Even though the business is loss-making, it has recently secured more financing. This means that there’s very little probability of the firm going bust any time soon. With access to cash, it has the opportunity to focus on growing. Therefore, this does limit some of the risk associated with me buying it now as a value play.

Another angle is the difference between the market cap and the enterprise value. The market cap is £1.19bn, whereas the enterprise value is much higher at £2.36bn. The latter reflects an alternative way of valuing the company, based on equity, debt, cash and other elements. To me, the difference is too large, indicating that the market cap is potentially too low. The key way for the market cap to increase to a ‘fairer’ level would be for the share price to increase.

Not for me

Despite the above factors, I’m still not convinced that Aston Martin is anywhere near the biggest bargain in the FTSE 250. I’m going to pass right now and search for better options elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this red hot growth stock

| Royston Wild

I think this AI stock could be a better long-term buy than Rolls-Royce shares. And compared to other tech shares…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £31 a share, this ‘smart money’ FTSE favourite still looks a bargain to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE investment firm focuses on value-for-money, infrastructure and healthcare sectors, and looks to have strong growth prospects ahead.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now the time to focus on FTSE 250 stocks? Here are 3 to consider

| Mark David Hartley

History reveals that the FTSE 250 typically does well in years following a period of high interest rates. That opportunity…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap growth stocks I’d buy in September!

| Royston Wild

These UK growth stocks could deliver stunning returns over the long term. Royston Wild explains why they may be too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 18% and 12% in a month, but I think these stunning FTSE 100 shares can keep climbing!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey thinks these two fast-growing FTSE 100 shares aren't done yet. He'd love to buy them both before the next…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Rolls-Royce share price lately?

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at why the Rolls-Royce share price took a dip at the beginning of September after…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares oversold in September 2024?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares crashed last week despite yet another terrific set of results. Is this a golden buying opportunity for the…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes FTSE 250 growth stock Keller Group had come to his attention earlier. But he reckons there's more…

Read more »