Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

Harvey Jones wishes FTSE 250 growth stock Keller Group had come to his attention earlier. But he reckons there’s more excitement to come.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m on the hunt for a FTSE 250 growth stock to fire up my portfolio, and Keller Group (LSE: KLR) immediately jumped out at me.

The Keller share price is on fire. It’s up 119.29% over one year and 154.99% over five. It jumped almost 15% over the last month, the third-best performer on the index. Bumper first-half profits helped.

So why don’t I own it? Or rather, why has it completely slipped my attention until now?

Can Keller keep growing at speed?

I’ve been focused on buying bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks over the last year. Now I want to inject a bit of growth into my portfolio. Can Keller oblige?

In its own words, Keller is the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, laying the foundations for construction in projects across the globe. Given that its market cap is just £1.19bn, it has plenty of room to grow. Provided it can scale up. With 9,500 employees and operations across five continents, Keller reckons it can.

It’s taken a long time to get to this point, having been founded way back in 1860. It was bought by GKN in 1974, but became Keller again after a 1990 management buyout, then listed on the LSE in 1994. It has expanded slowly but steadily by acquiring foundations specialists across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

It’s been quietly doing its thing for years but investors woke up to the opportunity on 6 August after it reported a 121% jump in first-half statutory pre-tax profits to £95.3m. Sales rose a less impressive 2% to £1.49bn, but that was mostly due to lower revenues at its Texas-based Suncoast subsidiary and NEOM project in Saudi Arabia.

Revenues are inevitably bumpy for firm involved in big projects, as old contracts expire and new ones begin. Keller’s return on equity looks pretty solid at 24.9% but as this chart shows, it can be bumpy. Obviously, the pandemic played a big part in this.


Chart by TradingView

Is this FTSE 250 stock good value?

The board now expects full-year performance will be “materially ahead” of current market expectations. It also lifted the dividend per share 19% to 16.6p. Keller has a trailing yield of 2.76%. Better still, it’s covered 3.5 times by earnings, and is forecast to hit 2.9% next year (covered 3.8 times).

Obviously, I’m coming to the party late. I can’t expect the share price to double again in the next 12 months. Expectations are high following the recent surge. There may be a bit of froth in the price today.

Progress also depends on the state of the global economy. A recession, particularly in the US, could squeeze infrastructure projects. Happily, Keller boasts a record £1.6bn order book.

With the stock valued at 10.48 times earnings, there does seem to be a safety net here. The price-to-sales ratio has soared lately, as this chart shows, but it’s still a relatively modest 0.4. That means I’m paying 40p for each £1 of sales it makes.

The shares are likely to prove a slow burner from here, but I’ll drill deeper into its accounts with the aim of buying Keller when I have the cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is going nowhere. Is the stock dead money?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has lost all its upward momentum recently. Is it game over for this legendary FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included two financials...

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can a 7% rise in rental revenue drive the Ashtead share price higher?

| Kevin Godbold

Ashtead's share price has increased manyfold, but I think there's likely to be more to come for investors in the…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy 1.3p penny stock Helium One Global?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into a penny stock that currently trades for just over 1p. Should Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares oversold in September 2024?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares crashed last week despite yet another terrific set of results. Is this a golden buying opportunity for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

| John Fieldsend

If I was looking to build a passive income nest egg starting from nothing, then I’d follow a couple of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite UK shares is down 26% over 12 months. Should I buy?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 26% decline a chance to buy shares in a UK company with a growing dividend, strong returns on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which stock market sectors are the most undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

For investors who are willing to look carefully for opportunities, Stephen Wright thinks there are bargains in the stock market…

Read more »