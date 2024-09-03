Member Login
£10,000 in savings? Here's how I'd aim to turn that into £9,126 a year of passive income!

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow exponentially through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Investing in high-quality, high-yield shares is the best way I have found to date of making passive income.

For a start, it does not involve much effort — hence the ‘passive’ label. The only activity required is picking the shares, monitoring their progress, and making the occasional adjustment to the holdings.

Additionally, the dividends paid by the shares are real, regular, and not subject to unexpected costs. Unlike some other ways of making passive income, dividends are not just paper gains – they go directly into a person’s bank or investment account.

And they do so on predetermined dates regularly. The only costs associated with them are standard taxes, according to individual circumstances.

In short, investing in FTSE-listed dividend-paying stocks is clear, transparent, devoid of genuine hassle, and highly rewarding, in my experience.

A prime passive income share?

For me, any prime passive income stock requires a much higher yield than the FTSE 100’s 3.7% average or the FTSE 250’s 3.3%.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS), for example, currently yields 8.1%. Analysts estimate this will rise to 8.4% by the end of this year, to 8.8% in 2025, and 9.2% in 2026.

As dividends are driven by rising company earnings, any passive income share also needs good growth prospects, in my view.

A risk here is the very competitive tobacco and nicotine replacement market. Another is major slippage in the firm’s ongoing switch from the former to the latter. However, analysts forecast that British American Tobacco’s earnings will grow 49% by end-2026.  

Finally, in order that the passive income is not erased by extended share price losses, I look for undervalued stocks.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows British American Tobacco to be 57% undervalued at its present price of £28.50. Therefore, a fair value would be £66.28, although it could go lower or higher than that.

Passive income generation

£10,000, as an example, would make £810 in the first year, based on British American Tobacco’s 8.1% yield.

Over 10 years on the same payout, this would increase to £8,100, of course, and over 30 years to £24,300.

It is a better return than could be had from a standard UK savings account for sure. However, using the dividends to buy more British American Tobacco shares could generate much, much more.

This is known as ‘dividend compounding’ and is the same process as leaving interest in a bank account to accumulate.

Supercharging passive income returns

Doing this on the same average yield would generate an extra £12,418 after 10 years, rather than £8,100. After 30 years, an additional £102,665 would have been made, instead of £24,300.

Adding in the initial £10,000 would give a total investment value of £112,665. And this would pay an annual passive income at that point of £9,126, or a monthly £761!

Inflation would reduce the buying power of the income over time, of course. There would also be tax implications.

However, the figures highlight what big passive income can be made from much smaller investments, especially if the dividends are reinvested. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

