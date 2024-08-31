Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in September. Have I found them?

I’m looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in September. Have I found them?

As summer comes to an end, market activity is increasing. So I’m looking for the best dividend-paying stocks to buy next month.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The best dividend stocks to buy aren’t always the ones with the highest yields. Sometimes, crashing share prices push up yields for the wrong reasons. Then, the company slashes the dividend to claw back profits and I’m left with stock delivering minimal returns.

Yet some stocks on the FTSE 100 are performing well and maintaining a decent yield. These dependable income shares are what I look for when aiming for reliable passive income. 

The key metrics I check are cash flow, earnings growth and the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. They shed some light on how likely it is the company can keep paying dividends for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, here are two dividend stocks I’m considering for September.

Kingfisher

Kingfisher (LSE: KGF) is the lesser-known name behind leading UK home improvement stores like B&Q and Screwfix. With the new Labour government expected to fast-track affordable housing, DIY stores could see increased foot traffic.

Despite disappointing earnings results in March, it’s had a good year, up 17.6% so far in 2024. Revenue and margins declined slightly but free cash flow tripled since early 2023.

With earnings forecast to grow 11% in the coming year, the company’s forward P/E ratio is down to 13.9. That’s promising and could decrease further if Labour’s low-cost housing dreams come true.

One issue is that the £2.87 share price has grown into overvalued territory and is now estimated to be 57% above fair value. On that front, I’m concerned it may struggle to find more room to grow.

Still, the 4.3% yield is high enough that Kingfisher could be a good earner. Payments have been consistent at 12.4p per share for the past three years. There’s been some reductions but no complete cuts in the past 20 years.

All things considered, I like its prospects and plan to buy the shares next month.

Barratt Developments

Sticking with the house-building theme, Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) looks like another company set for growth this autumn. Like Kingfisher, it’s enjoyed a mild recovery this year, up 10% in the past six months. But it still has some way to go to recover the 40% losses incurred since Covid.

Along with the price recovery, its yield has decreased significantly. Now at a modest 5.4%, it’s down from 9% a few years ago. But with earnings forecast to grow 33% per year, dividends may get a boost in the next earnings call. The company has a solid balance sheet, with low debt and high cash flow, so I don’t see any immediate threat to payments.

Unfortunately, it comes with a big risk. If the economy goes into another recession, Barratt will likely take heavy losses. During the 2008 financial crisis, plummeting profits forced Barratt to cut dividends for four years. Reports from the US seem to suggest that recent recession fears are overblown but it’s still a possibility.

That means it’s not a particularly defensive stock. Still, dividends have increased consistently during strong economic periods. If the current economy holds strong and housing grows, there’s a chance it could become a decent income stock. 

However, I’m not fully convinced about its prospects just yet. So I’m going to hold off on buying the stock until I’ve worked out where the economy is headed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks at bargain prices

| Stephen Wright

It’s rare to find stocks with outstanding growth prospects trading at bargain prices. But Stephen Wright thinks two might have…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest to earn £1,000 in passive income each month?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through the steps he'd take to target a four-figure monthly passive income from investing in the stock…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

The UK stock market’s lagging behind in tech. Could this thriving AIM stock change that?

| Mark David Hartley

The UK stock market's full of hidden gems waiting to emerge as the next big thing. Mark David Hartley sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend shares on my radar in September

| Stephen Wright

Interest rates are sending prices higher, but Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities for dividend investors looking for shares…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My favourite passive income stock’s as cheap as chips and I’d consider buying it now

| Kevin Godbold

This stock's dividend yield is a handy 7.5%, which is ideal income for passive income shareholders to collect while getting…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 35% in days, is this value stock with a P/E of 7.5 an unmissable bargain?

| Ben McPoland

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) shares have cratered in August, leaving them on a very low earnings multiple. Should I rush to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts expect big dividend jumps from these FTSE 250 income stocks

| Alan Oscroft

These are some of the FTSE 250 stocks I like as I believe they could reward dividend investors strongly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As AstraZeneca reaches a 52-week high, is this still a top UK stock to consider?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at the largest UK stock by market cap to assess whether it might be overvalued…

Read more »