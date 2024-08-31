Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d find shares to buy to ride the AI wave for the next 20 years

Here’s how I’d find shares to buy to ride the AI wave for the next 20 years

Our writer is looking for AI shares to buy, though as a long-term investor, he’s in no hurry. Here’s the approach he’s taking in the gold rush.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in 1999, when people wanted to find shares to buy that might benefit from the potential of the Internet, many of them put their money into almost any share that even mentioned the internet in a press release.

At the time, a lot of commentators called a bubble. There is no way Amazon is worth over $5 a share, they said: it is bound to fall.

They were right – fast forward a couple of years and Amazon stock was selling for pennies.

Fast forward a couple of decades, and, well… no need to rub it in if, like me, you did not buy and hold Amazon shares.

AI: is history repeating itself?

A couple of decades may sound like a long time to wait.

As a long-term investor, though, I recognise that that is where serious money is made. As the late Charlie Munger said, “the big money is not in the buying and the selling, but in the waiting”.

At the moment there is a lot of chatter about whether AI-themed investing is a stock market bubble. Can a share like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) really merit the share price increase of over 2,700% it has seen in the past five years?

Maybe, as in 1999, looking at an individual share and making fun of its share price is not the best way to get rich.

What if, while many companies fall by the wayside, AI goes the way the internet did: it moves from an idea to a massively profitable business area, and some companies do phenomenally well out of it?

Picking the winners

Back, then, to the question of which shares to buy – and when?

It is easy to get bogged down in the fog of excitement as a new investing theme emerges. But investing is investing. Some basic principles matter, I reckon.

Long term, Nvidia is exactly the sort of AI share I would happily own.

Why? In a gold rush, the old adage goes, the man who makes money is the one who sells shovels. For Nvidia to do well, one version of AI does not need to prove itself over another, as is the case with some end users of its products. Rather, as companies invest in AI capabilities, companies like Nvidia that provide the backbone of the technology ought to see strong sales.

That is true of various chipmakers. But I like Nvidia more than most because it has already proven its business. In its most recent quarter, the company’s revenues were $30bn, more than double the same quarter last year. Net income was a mammoth $16.6bn.

Sure, Nvidia faces challenges, from an uncertain rollout of AI beyond the initial excitement, to sophisticated rivals trying to eat its breakfast.

On top of that, its current valuation and $2.9trn market capitalisation look overblown to me (just as Amazon’s did in 1999).

But if the valuation becomes more reasonable, Nvidia would be top of my list of shares to buy to try and help my portfolio benefit from the long-term prospects of AI.

My approach is picking proven, profitable companies with scale and competitive advantages then waiting for an attractive share price to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 UK shares with growing dividends and yields over 9%

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into two FTSE 100 shares that have been growing their dividends annually and are not far away…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have grown their dividends for decades!

| Christopher Ruane

Year in and year out, this pair of FTSE 100 shares have raised their dividends annually for decades. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m glued to the ITM share price

| Gordon Best

The energy sector is aggressively expanding renewable technology, and this Fool can't take his eyes off the ITM share price.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Potentially 50% undervalued, this FTSE 100 giant looks a bargain

| Gordon Best

Finding an FTSE 100 company that could have a lot of potential can be exciting. I've taken a closer look…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 timeless lessons from Warren Buffett as his business empire tops $1 trillion!

| Ben McPoland

This investor shares three pieces of wisdom from Warren Buffett and how each one continues to inform his own investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in September, including one 'Fire' rec from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 costly mistakes to avoid when investing a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Over the long term, making the most of a SIPP can mean avoiding expensive mistakes. Christopher Ruane shares three he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d consider buying cheap Diageo shares for a second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he recently increased his holding in Diageo, aiming for the second income these shares could potentially…

Read more »