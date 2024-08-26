This under-the-radar UK stock’s been quietly moving higher over the last 12 months. And City analysts expect it to carry on climbing.

This UK growth stock could turn £1,000 into £1,480 if analysts are right

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Gamma Communications’ (LSE: GAMA) share price is on a tear at the moment. Over the last year, it’s risen about 50%. A lot of City analysts expect the British communications company’s stock to continue rising however.

One major brokerage firm even thinks Gamma’s stock could climb another 48% from here in the medium term.

Lofty price target

The brokerage firm I’m referring to is Deutsche Bank and it currently has a price target of 2,250p on Gamma shares.

That target – which is currently the highest within the brokerage community – is about 48% more than the share price today (1,520p, as I write this).

So if the stock was to hit that target, a £1,000 investment today would grow to around £1,480 (note that I’m ignoring trading commissions and platform fees here).

I’m bullish

Now, I own Gamma shares in my portfolio. And I’m pretty bullish on them. This company’s growing at an impressive rate as organisations rush to get their communications systems up to speed for the digital age. This year, for example, revenue is forecast to rise nearly 9%.

It’s also seeing its earnings rise sharply. Currently, analysts expect earnings growth of 7.9% this year and 8.8% next year.

I’m not convinced that the growth here is fully reflected in the company’s valuation however. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s earnings per share (EPS) forecast of 88.1p is 17.3.

That strikes me as quite low. Especially considering that Gamma has pretty much no debt on its balance, consistently generates a high return on capital (five-year average of 23%), regularly increases its dividend, and does share buybacks (the group announced a £35m buyback in March).

Given the level of quality here, I think this stock deserves to be trading on a P/E ratio of around 20-25. If the P/E ratio was to rise to 25, we’d be looking at a share price of around 2,200p (using next year’s EPS forecast), which is pretty close to Deutsche Bank’s target of 2,250p.

No guarantees

Now of course, while Gamma shares are in a strong uptrend today, there’s no guarantee that they’ll hit 2,250p any time soon.

If the company was to announce a slowdown in growth as a result of weak economic conditions in its upcoming half-year results (these will be posted in early September), the shares could nosedive.

Another risk is a general stock market wobble. If volatility was to return to the markets, this company – which is still relatively small – could see its share price fall.

Taking a long-term view however, I think this under-the-radar growth stock has a lot of potential. In my view, it’s a great play on the ongoing digital transformation theme.