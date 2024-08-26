Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This UK growth stock could turn £1,000 into £1,480 if analysts are right

This UK growth stock could turn £1,000 into £1,480 if analysts are right

This under-the-radar UK stock’s been quietly moving higher over the last 12 months. And City analysts expect it to carry on climbing.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Gamma Communications’ (LSE: GAMA) share price is on a tear at the moment. Over the last year, it’s risen about 50%. A lot of City analysts expect the British communications company’s stock to continue rising however.

One major brokerage firm even thinks Gamma’s stock could climb another 48% from here in the medium term.

Lofty price target

The brokerage firm I’m referring to is Deutsche Bank and it currently has a price target of 2,250p on Gamma shares.

That target – which is currently the highest within the brokerage community – is about 48% more than the share price today (1,520p, as I write this).

So if the stock was to hit that target, a £1,000 investment today would grow to around £1,480 (note that I’m ignoring trading commissions and platform fees here).

I’m bullish

Now, I own Gamma shares in my portfolio. And I’m pretty bullish on them. This company’s growing at an impressive rate as organisations rush to get their communications systems up to speed for the digital age. This year, for example, revenue is forecast to rise nearly 9%.

It’s also seeing its earnings rise sharply. Currently, analysts expect earnings growth of 7.9% this year and 8.8% next year.

I’m not convinced that the growth here is fully reflected in the company’s valuation however. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s earnings per share (EPS) forecast of 88.1p is 17.3.

That strikes me as quite low. Especially considering that Gamma has pretty much no debt on its balance, consistently generates a high return on capital (five-year average of 23%), regularly increases its dividend, and does share buybacks (the group announced a £35m buyback in March).

Given the level of quality here, I think this stock deserves to be trading on a P/E ratio of around 20-25. If the P/E ratio was to rise to 25, we’d be looking at a share price of around 2,200p (using next year’s EPS forecast), which is pretty close to Deutsche Bank’s target of 2,250p.

No guarantees

Now of course, while Gamma shares are in a strong uptrend today, there’s no guarantee that they’ll hit 2,250p any time soon.

If the company was to announce a slowdown in growth as a result of weak economic conditions in its upcoming half-year results (these will be posted in early September), the shares could nosedive.

Another risk is a general stock market wobble. If volatility was to return to the markets, this company – which is still relatively small – could see its share price fall.

Taking a long-term view however, I think this under-the-radar growth stock has a lot of potential. In my view, it’s a great play on the ongoing digital transformation theme.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Gamma Communications Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Down 51%! Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s biggest loser of 2024?

| John Fieldsend

In a good year for the FTSE 100, this high-end fashion stock’s halved in value. Is a 51% share price…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 147% in a year, could the Rolls-Royce share price still be a bargain even now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on the meteoric rise in the Rolls-Royce share price over the past year -- and considers whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I’m eyeing up for my ISA in September

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reveals a trio of UK shares he has his eye for the coming weeks. Each one could offer…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this rallying FTSE 100 stock? Bank of America thinks so!

| Mark David Hartley

Major brokers are getting excited about this troubled FTSE 100 stock. I decided to find out what the fuss is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce, I’d rather buy these UK growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

Since the end of the pandemic, Rolls-Royce has been one of the best UK growth stocks around. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 100 investment trust at a 25.7% discount!

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 investment trust's tripled in value in recent years. Here’s why I took a punt on its currently…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up another 11% in the last month is the Greggs share price turning into a joke?

| Harvey Jones

The Greggs share price has been smashing the FTSE 250 but Harvey Jones is beginning to wonder if things are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a £9,525 yearly second income

| Christopher Ruane

By putting just £100 into a Stocks and Shares ISA each month, our writer reckons he could earn over £9,000…

Read more »