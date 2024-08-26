Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 51%! Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s biggest loser of 2024?

Down 51%! Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s biggest loser of 2024?

In a good year for the FTSE 100, this high-end fashion stock’s halved in value. Is a 51% share price fall a great buying entry point?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Thin line graph

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the FTSE 100 showing strong performance year-to-date, it’s looking harder to sniff out undervalued shares than it might have been a year ago. 

The index is up 8%, as I write, ahead 12% from a low in January, and the majority of its constituent companies might spend December clinking glasses in boardrooms to toast what might go down as the best year since 2009. 

Burberry (LSE: BRBY), on the other hand, won’t be joining in any celebrations. The luxury fashion goods retailer has suffered a miserable year as its shares have halved in value and are down 73% from the year before. They now lie at their cheapest price for 14 years. 

The obvious question is, is this a tantalising ‘buy low‘ moment? Or has the brand simply fallen out of fashion?

Catch-up

Burberry’s decline can be put down to, in part at least, a game of catch-up it played with luxury groups like LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy).

LVMH’s success selling expensive clothes and expensive wine hoisted it to become Europe’s number one company by market-cap and briefly made owner Bernard Arnault the richest man in the world. It can hardly be argued that those weren’t bad footsteps to follow.

The issue was that LVMH’s luxury prices were a tier or two above, and Burberry’s subsequent price hikes to bring it in line with the French competitor and other ultra-luxury labels weren’t taken too well in the middle of a wider luxury slowdown. 

The 29 June update revealed global sales fell 21% and sparked a switch of CEO only two weeks later. Customers voted with their wallets and not the way management must have been hoping. 

Turnaround

Bumped up price tags weren’t the only reasons for the decline. Lower consumption in China, a huge market for Burberry and luxury goods in general, made a difference too. A cool reception to the latest collections seemed to have an effect as well. 

Both could easily be temporary issues. An improved Chinese economy and a killer new collection could both lead to a big turnaround here.

And this isn’t even the first time Burberry shares have dropped 70%. The 2008 crisis caused a similar fall and presented an opportunity to snap shares up at around £2. The shares rose above £20 within the decade. One more reason to look at this as buying at the low end of a cycle then. 

In terms of price, Burberry will trade at 41 times earnings for 2024, very expensive indeed. But that’s only looking at a recent and possibly singular disastrous update. If the firm returns to its 2022 results then the current share price gives a 5.6 times earnings, very cheap indeed.

I will look at buying the shares the next time I have spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

This UK growth stock could turn £1,000 into £1,480 if analysts are right

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK stock’s been quietly moving higher over the last 12 months. And City analysts expect it to carry…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

Right now, there are savings accounts with 10% interest rates. But Stephen Wright still prefers dividend stocks for passive income.

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Over the last 10 years, this ETF’s generated around 7 times the return of the FTSE 100!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the 10-year period to the end of July, FTSE 100 tracker funds returned about 80%. This growth ETF delivered…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is Diageo now in the bargain basement after the 37% stock market sell-off?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool’s wondering whether to add to his position in Diageo after its big stock market slump over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE dividend stock I aim to hold forever

| Ben McPoland

Here's a FTSE 250 dividend stock this investor can't see himself ever parting ways with due to its income and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in a FTSE tracker to quit my job and live on the passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves writing for the Fool but can't do it forever. Here's how much passive income he needs to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE value stock soared 18% last week but still looks dirt cheap to me!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is having a fine time with his JD Sports Fashion shares, which have had a strong run lately.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 147% in a year, could the Rolls-Royce share price still be a bargain even now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on the meteoric rise in the Rolls-Royce share price over the past year -- and considers whether…

Read more »