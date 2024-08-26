Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE dividend stock I aim to hold forever

1 FTSE dividend stock I aim to hold forever

Here’s a FTSE 250 dividend stock this investor can’t see himself ever parting ways with due to its income and growth potential.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Anglo American plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Holding income shares for an indefinite period and reinvesting the dividends can significantly boost wealth. As payouts from the dividend stock are reinvested, these can generate more dividends, creating a snowball effect that accelerates portfolio growth over time.

BlackRock World Mining Trust‘s (LSE: BRWM) one such stock for me. It stands out as a compelling long-term investment and I can’t envisage me selling it. Here’s why.

Solid returns

As the name indicates, this specialist FTSE 250 investment trust focuses on the global mining and metals sector. It aims to grow capital and provide a reliable income stream, supported by the cash flows generated by its portfolio of mining assets. 

The share price is down around 8% year to date as China’s slower economic growth has led to falling demand for commodities used in manufacturing and construction.  

However, the share price is still up about 55% over five years. Add in the dividends too and the annualised total five-year return is well above 10%, according to AJ Bell.

Broad exposure

The portfolio’s diversified across geographies and commodities, reducing the risk associated with any single company.

Top 10 holdings (as of May 2024):

Glencore
BHP
Rio Tinto
Vale
Anglo American
Freeport-McMoRan
Newmont
Teck Resources
Norsk Hydro ASA
Agnico Eagle Mines

It also has investments in unlisted companies, as well as mining royalties and bonds that provide some income diversification.

Rather than buying individual mining stocks, I prefer this broad exposure. There’s a 0.91% ongoing fee, but I reckon it’s worth it as the trust’s managed by BlackRock’s seasoned team of experts. They have a deep understanding of the sector and are well-equipped to navigate its inherent volatility.

This is important because the mining sector’s cyclical. Stocks can fall suddenly and dividends do get cut during the troughs of economic cycles.

There’s a risk the yield, which currently stands at 6.2%, will likely be cut this year. However, over time, I expect mining earnings and dividends to head higher.

The energy transition

That’s because as the world pivots from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources, demand for the metals crucial to the transition is expected to skyrocket.

The mining sector and materials sector… will deliver the copper needed for electrification, the metals needed to update electricity grids across the world, the lithium for use in batteries and the steel for wind turbines. The energy transition should provide a long-term source of demand for these mined commodities that will be structural rather than cyclical.

BlackRock World Mining Trust

Moreover, existing mines are mature and it’s proving difficult to increase production. It will take time to open new ones, suggesting the supply/demand imbalance may support rising prices in future.

Copper and gold

To give an example, the portfolio has a strategic focus on copper, which is seeing restricted new supply coming to market even as long-term demand for electrification’s heading higher.

The price of the metal hit an all-time high in May, but demand could double by 2035, driven higher by a lack of supply. Another area of focus is gold, which also hit a new record recently as it surged above $2,530 an ounce.

This stock offers a blend of income and exposure to the mining companies that are providing the metals needed for the green revolution. I plan to hold it forever.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Down 51%! Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s biggest loser of 2024?

| John Fieldsend

In a good year for the FTSE 100, this high-end fashion stock’s halved in value. Is a 51% share price…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Over the last 10 years, this ETF’s generated around 7 times the return of the FTSE 100!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the 10-year period to the end of July, FTSE 100 tracker funds returned about 80%. This growth ETF delivered…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is Diageo now in the bargain basement after the 37% stock market sell-off?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool’s wondering whether to add to his position in Diageo after its big stock market slump over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in a FTSE tracker to quit my job and live on the passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves writing for the Fool but can't do it forever. Here's how much passive income he needs to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE value stock soared 18% last week but still looks dirt cheap to me!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is having a fine time with his JD Sports Fashion shares, which have had a strong run lately.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 147% in a year, could the Rolls-Royce share price still be a bargain even now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on the meteoric rise in the Rolls-Royce share price over the past year -- and considers whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As energy demand soars, should I be watching the SSE share price?

| Gordon Best

Energy demand is growing rapidly in the UK, as EVs and technology evolves. So should we be paying closer attention…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

1 high-risk and 1 high-reward share I’ve chosen for my SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Balancing potential risk and reward is important for any investor. Our writer hopes two high-yield shares in his SIPP help…

Read more »