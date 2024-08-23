Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 UK shares that could jump as interest rates fall further

3 UK shares that could jump as interest rates fall further

Jon Smith explains three of his favourite UK shares that have the potential to outperform the FTSE 100 due to interest rate benefits.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Bank of England committee that’s responsible for setting monetary policy decided to cut interest rates earlier this month. Economists expect that another one or two cuts will be seen before the end of this year. The move lower is generally positive for the stock market. Yet here are some specific UK shares that I think could be primed to outperform.

The man on the street

Next (LSE:NXT) is a well-known clothing and homeware brand. The business has already been outperforming the broader FTSE 100, with the stock up 47% over the past year.

However, I think this rally could continue as interest rates fall further. This is because the prime demographic for Next is the everyday man on the street. It’s not high-end luxury with a big price tag, or bargain basement low-quality gear. What this means is that it should see demand grow as people start to spend more. After all, when interest rates fall, it creates more of an incentive to spend rather than save.

If customer sentiment improves, people tend not to spend more on basic goods, but rather on brands they like. Given that we’re not expecting an economic boom tomorrow, I don’t see people splashing cash on luxury. So Next is the perfect in-between level where I believe people will spend at.

As a risk, Next is also impacted financially by some external factors. For example, poor weather can hurt performance. I simply can’t forecast for this future occurence.

More loan business

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) is a collection of banks, including NatWest and Coutts. It has a strong client book in the retail, private wealth, and corporate space. The share price is up 55% over the last year.

These client segments often rely on small business loans, mortgages, and personal loans to help things run smoothly. If interest rates continue to drop, this will make the rates on these products cheaper. This doesn’t mean NatWest necessarily makes less money. But it does mean that consumers and businesses are more likely to take out more loans.

The risk is that NatWest will make a smaller margin on these products, with net interest income falling. This is true, but overall I think the increased amount of loan business the group will do will offset this impact.

Cheaper debt

Finally, I’ve got Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) on my watchlist. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has jumped by 20% over the last year. The trust owns the UK’s largest logistics land platform.

The size of the buildings and new projects that get taken on are significant. This means that the company has to take out loans in order to facilitate the purchases. In the half-year update, the loan-to-value ratio was 29.9%. So for every £100 worth of property, £29.90 is debt.

The servicing and paying of the debt gets cheaper if interests rates are lower. In turn, this reduces the overall costs of operating. Assuming that revenue stays the same, lower costs should help the REIT to become more profitable in the future.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

One concern is that due to the size of these projects, a lot of money is tied up. Therefore, generating quick cash for emergency funds is difficult.

I think all three ideas could do well and am thinking about buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

