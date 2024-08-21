Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
Mark Rogers
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

A G Barr (LSE: BAG)

  • Part-family-owned soft drinks business that has an attractive brands portfolio, which includes Irn-Bru.
  • Sales for its first half year are expected to be up 5% to c.£221, as it benefits from strong soft drinks growth. The star performer was Rubicon, which delivered double-digit growth following successful marketing and distribution gains.
  • The company reckons investment in its supply chain should provide enhanced margins, with volumes at recently acquired brands going through its existing facilities, resulting in cost savings. The integration of Boost is expected to be completed in the second half, which will contribute to £5m of costs as part of the business change programme, though in the longer term this should provide greater profitability on a reduced cost base.
  • Long-time CEO Roger White was replaced by former Saga and Superdry boss Euan Sutherland in May. While this handover potentially introduces some risk, the company is operating from a position of strength, and should end the year with c.£60m cash on the balance sheet.
  • It’s currently trading at just under 17x forecast earnings, a discount to the three-year average of closer to 19x. The prospective yield is 2.6%.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr P.l.c. Mark Stones owns shares in AG Barr.

